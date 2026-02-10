Boots on the Ground: Boots on the Ground: Katy ISD FFA Livestock Show Rides Into Town Feb. 9–14

KATY, TX [February 9, 2026] – It’s boots, cowboy hats and blue jeans season in Katy as the 2026 Katy ISD FFA Livestock Show and Katy Rodeo kicks off Feb. 9–14, bringing six days of competition, community pride and Texas tradition to the Katy ISD L.D. Robinson Pavilion and the Billy Morgan Rodeo Arena.

Hosted by the Katy ISD FFA Livestock Show and the Katy Rodeo Association, the event officially began Feb. 9, with its opening ceremony, the Best Buddies Grand Drive and the Special Rodeo. These events celebrate and support students with special needs.

Now in its 83rd year, the Katy ISD FFA Livestock Show continues to celebrate agricultural education and the vital role agriculture plays locally and across the state, supporting Katy ISD FFA programs through the generosity of the Katy community. The Katy Rodeo complements the livestock show with classic rodeo events and family-friendly entertainment.

The Katy ISD Livestock Show serves as a major milestone for FFA students as they showcase the projects they have raised throughout the year. Students gain valuable experience and preparation for showcasing their work on a larger stage or at the next Katy ISD Livestock Show.

The Livestock Show includes a full slate of activities highlighting student achievement and inclusivity. Students participate in the broiler, rabbit, lamb, goat, swine, steer, horticulture, floral and ag mechanics shows.

Rodeo events begin nightly starting Feb. 12, featuring fan-favorite competitions such as mutton bustin’, calf scramble and more. Additional highlights of the Katy Rodeo include the Rodeo Parade and the Parade of Champions.

Rodeo performances begin nightly at 7 p.m., with gates opening at 6 p.m. at 5801 Katy Hockley Cut-Off, Katy, TX 77493. Tickets are available online through Outhouse Tickets.

A complete schedule of events is available on the Katy ISD Livestock Show webpage, and livestock show competitions will be livestreamed on the event’s YouTube channel.

With deep roots in tradition and a strong focus on student growth, the Katy ISD FFA Livestock Show and Katy Rodeo continue to bring the community together while spotlighting the future of agricultural education and the excitement of rodeo competition.