Christian Menefee Endorsed by Houston Black American Democrats

HOUSTON, TX — Harris County Attorney Christian D. Menefee today announced the endorsement of the Houston Black American Democrats (H-BAD) in his campaign for Congress. The endorsement comes just days after Menefee secured unanimous support from the Harris County Tejano Democrats, adding to the broad coalition of Democratic leaders and organizations lining up behind his candidacy.
Menefee, who made history as the first Black person and youngest person ever elected Harris County Attorney, began his political career through his involvement with H-BAD.
“I got my start in politics with the Houston Black American Democrats, fighting to make sure Black voices were heard and that more of our community showed up at the ballot box. To now earn H-BAD’s endorsement in this race for Congress is deeply meaningful to me. It shows that Democrats across Houston—from every background—are ready to send someone to Washington who will fight back against Donald Trump and conservative extremism, and who will always show up for our communities,” said Menefee.
The Houston Black American Democrats is a grassroots Democratic organization dedicated to increasing civic engagement and voter participation in Black and underserved communities. The group strives to build an informed and active electorate by engaging people in service, advocacy, leadership development, and voting.
Menefee’s growing coalition of support spans the entire spectrum of Houston’s Democratic community, with endorsements from organizations representing diverse constituencies including the Houston LGBTQ+ Political Caucus, Houston Tejano Democrats, Black Women of Greater Houston PAC, and more than a dozen local labor unions. His campaign has also earned backing from political clubs across the city, including the Greater Heights Democratic Club and Oak Forest Area Democrats, alongside national endorsements from the College Democrats of America and the Congressional Progressive Caucus PAC.
The depth of support extends to elected leadership, with more than 35 current and former local, state, and federal officials endorsing his candidacy. Notably, Erica Lee Carter, former Congresswoman and daughter of the late Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, is serving as his Campaign Chair, underscoring the campaign’s connection to Houston’s established political leadership while building toward the future.