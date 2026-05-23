Comprehensive U.S. Disaster / Violence / Terror / Industrial Incident Timeline (2025–2026)

May 21–23, 2026

Garden Grove aerospace chemical leak emergency

Chemical leak / hazardous materials / mass evacuation

Garden Grove

A leaking 34,000-gallon tank containing methyl methacrylate (MMA) at a GKN Aerospace facility triggered evacuation orders affecting roughly 40,000 residents across multiple Orange County cities. Officials warned the tank could rupture or explode, causing toxic vapor release. Schools closed, shelters opened, and hazmat teams continued emergency stabilization operations.