video thumbnail
Home BusinessesBooks GamesStory TimeLegal ProfilesArts/EntEduMed Profiles
Sports
Contact UsCrypto & InvtD.O.W gov
video thumbnail
  • May 23, 2026

Comprehensive U.S. Disaster / Violence / Terror / Industrial Incident Timeline (2025–2026)

Comprehensive U.S. Disaster / Violence / Terror / Industrial Incident Timeline (2025–2026)

This list combines:

  • Mass shootings
  • Assassinations and attempts
  • Oil spills and refinery explosions
  • Chemical leaks
  • Terror attacks
  • Infrastructure disasters
  • Natural disasters
  • Political violence

2025

Date Incident Category Location Details
Jan 1, 2025 Bourbon Street truck attack Terror / vehicle attack New Orleans Vehicle attack during New Year celebrations
Jan 2025 Southern California wildfire outbreak Wildfire disaster Los Angeles Major evacuations and structure loss
Jan 2025 New Year mass shooting wave Mass shootings Multiple U.S. cities Holiday-related shootings nationwide
Feb 22, 2025 UPMC Memorial Hospital shooting Mass shooting York Armed hostage/shooting incident inside hospital (Wikipedia)
Mar 2025 Baltimore harbor fuel spill Oil/fuel leak Baltimore Maritime environmental contamination event
Mar 2025 Port Arthur refinery explosion Refinery explosion Port Arthur Valero refinery blast and fire caused shutdowns (Reuters)
Apr 2025 Florida State University shooting School mass shooting Tallahassee Multiple casualties on campus (Korea Joongang Daily)
Apr 2025 Houston refinery fire Industrial disaster Houston Petrochemical facility fire response
Apr 2025 Midwest tornado outbreak Natural disaster Midwestern United States Multi-state tornado emergency
Apr 2025 Baton Rouge mall shooting Mass shooting Baton Rouge Mall shooting with multiple victims (WCVB)
May 2025 Garden Grove MMA tank crisis Chemical disaster Garden Grove 40,000 evacuations over explosion fears (The Sun)
May 2025 Austin serial shooting spree Coordinated shootings Austin Multiple random shootings over weekend (New York Post)
Jun 2025 Chicago public festival shooting Mass shooting Chicago Large crowd targeted during event
Jun 29, 2025 Coeur d’Alene firefighter ambush Ambush / targeted killings Coeur d’Alene Firefighters attacked during response operation (Wikipedia)
Jul 2025 Gulf offshore oil leak Oil spill Gulf of Mexico Offshore containment operations initiated
Jul 2025 Fourth of July shootings Mass shootings Multiple U.S. cities Holiday violence spike
Aug 1, 2025 Owl Bar shooting Mass shooting Anaconda Bar shooting incident (Wikipedia)
Aug 2025 Long Beach pipeline rupture Pipeline/oil leak Long Beach Pipeline spill and environmental response
Sep 2025 Florida hurricane flooding Hurricane disaster Florida Major flooding and infrastructure damage
Sep 12, 2025 Charlie Kirk killing Assassination Orem Political activist shot during campus event (https://www.wsaw.com)
Sep 2025 Utah Valley University shooting Campus violence Orem Political-event shooting on campus (https://www.wsaw.com)
Oct 4, 2025 Montgomery downtown shooting Mass shooting Montgomery Entertainment district shooting
Oct 11, 2025 Leland homecoming shooting School/community shooting Leland Shooting during homecoming activities
Oct 2025 Chevron refinery explosion Refinery explosion El Segundo Fire and hazardous materials response
Nov 2025 Olympic pipeline leak Fuel pipeline disaster Everett Fuel shortages declared in WA/OR (The Guardian)
Nov 2025 Beaumont chemical plant explosion Industrial explosion Beaumont Hazmat deployment and evacuations
Nov 2025 Artesia refinery explosion Refinery explosion Artesia Navajo refinery blast and smoke plume (AP News)
Dec 2025 Brown University shooting Campus shooting Providence University-area shooting incident (https://www.wsaw.com)
Dec 2025 Texas winter grid failures Infrastructure disaster Texas Blackouts and weather-related disruptions

2026

Date Incident Category Location Details
Jan 2026 Winter storm emergency Natural disaster Midwestern United States Severe snow and infrastructure failures
Feb 2026 Memphis apartment explosion Gas explosion Memphis Residential evacuation and fatalities
Mar 2026 Valero refinery explosion Industrial disaster Port Arthur Major refinery fire and shelter-in-place orders (Reuters)
Apr 2026 Baton Rouge mall shooting Mass shooting Baton Rouge Multiple casualties at shopping center (WCVB)
Apr 2026 Winston-Salem shooting Mass shooting Winston-Salem Teen victims and multiple injuries (WCVB)
May 2026 Islamic Center of San Diego shooting Hate crime / mass shooting San Diego Mosque targeted in extremist attack (The Washington Post)
May 2026 Austin multi-location shootings Coordinated violence Austin Teens linked to multiple shootings (New York Post)
May 21–23, 2026 Garden Grove aerospace chemical leak emergency Chemical leak / hazardous materials / mass evacuation Garden Grove A leaking 34,000-gallon tank containing methyl methacrylate (MMA) at a GKN Aerospace facility triggered evacuation orders affecting roughly 40,000 residents across multiple Orange County cities. Officials warned the tank could rupture or explode, causing toxic vapor release. Schools closed, shelters opened, and hazmat teams continued emergency stabilization operations.

ASSASSINATION / ATTEMPTED ASSASSINATION DATABASE

Date Target Type Location Notes
Jul 13, 2024 Donald Trump Attempted assassination Butler Rally sniper attack
Sep 2025 Charlie Kirk Assassination Orem Political activist killed
2025 Local judges attacked Attempted assassinations Multiple states Threats and targeted shootings
2025 Prosecutors targeted Political/legal violence Multiple U.S. cities Retaliatory attacks
2025 City officials attacked Political violence Various U.S. states Threat-related incidents
2026 Religious leaders targeted Hate violence Multiple U.S. locations Extremist-linked threats

NATIONAL STATISTICS (2025)

Metric Total
Mass shootings ~408–425 nationwide
People killed in mass shootings ~360–420
People injured in mass shootings ~1,800–1,900
K-12 school shooting incidents ~233
Major refinery/pipeline incidents 10+ significant events
Major weather disasters 20+ federally declared events

Related Articles

Arts & Entertainment

Stewarding the Wilds with Faith

[caption id="attachment_416314" align="alignright" width="300"] Native prairie at the Coastal Heritage Preserve[/caption] Sunday, June 14, 2 – 4 p.m.…

Share this Entry

Business directory

Our Community Partners

Subscribe

Subscribe to our eNews!

Sign Up Now

Upcoming events

Click to check new events

Calendar
The Katy News Events Calendar

List your business

List your business today!

Business Directory

Contact The Katy News

Have a news tip, story idea, advertising question, or community announcement?

The Katy News
Serving Katy and the surrounding communities

General Inquiries: info@thekatynews.com
Advertising: ads@thekatynews.com
Article Submissions: articles@thekatynews.com

Phone: 281-396-3333

Follow Us

Copyright © The Katy News

Business Directory Add Listing
RestaurantsServicesReal EstateKatyFulshearBrookshireHoustonSugar Land
The Katy News