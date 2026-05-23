Comprehensive U.S. Disaster / Violence / Terror / Industrial Incident Timeline (2025–2026)

|Jan 1, 2025
|Bourbon Street truck attack
|Terror / vehicle attack
|New Orleans
|Vehicle attack during New Year celebrations
|Jan 2025
|Southern California wildfire outbreak
|Wildfire disaster
|Los Angeles
|Major evacuations and structure loss
|Jan 2025
|New Year mass shooting wave
|Mass shootings
|Multiple U.S. cities
|Holiday-related shootings nationwide
|Feb 22, 2025
|UPMC Memorial Hospital shooting
|Mass shooting
|York
|Armed hostage/shooting incident inside hospital (Wikipedia)
|Mar 2025
|Baltimore harbor fuel spill
|Oil/fuel leak
|Baltimore
|Maritime environmental contamination event
|Mar 2025
|Port Arthur refinery explosion
|Refinery explosion
|Port Arthur
|Valero refinery blast and fire caused shutdowns (Reuters)
|Apr 2025
|Florida State University shooting
|School mass shooting
|Tallahassee
|Multiple casualties on campus (Korea Joongang Daily)
|Apr 2025
|Houston refinery fire
|Industrial disaster
|Houston
|Petrochemical facility fire response
|Apr 2025
|Midwest tornado outbreak
|Natural disaster
|Midwestern United States
|Multi-state tornado emergency
|Apr 2025
|Baton Rouge mall shooting
|Mass shooting
|Baton Rouge
|Mall shooting with multiple victims (WCVB)
|May 2025
|Garden Grove MMA tank crisis
|Chemical disaster
|Garden Grove
|40,000 evacuations over explosion fears (The Sun)
|May 2025
|Austin serial shooting spree
|Coordinated shootings
|Austin
|Multiple random shootings over weekend (New York Post)
|Jun 2025
|Chicago public festival shooting
|Mass shooting
|Chicago
|Large crowd targeted during event
|Jun 29, 2025
|Coeur d’Alene firefighter ambush
|Ambush / targeted killings
|Coeur d’Alene
|Firefighters attacked during response operation (Wikipedia)
|Jul 2025
|Gulf offshore oil leak
|Oil spill
|Gulf of Mexico
|Offshore containment operations initiated
|Jul 2025
|Fourth of July shootings
|Mass shootings
|Multiple U.S. cities
|Holiday violence spike
|Aug 1, 2025
|Owl Bar shooting
|Mass shooting
|Anaconda
|Bar shooting incident (Wikipedia)
|Aug 2025
|Long Beach pipeline rupture
|Pipeline/oil leak
|Long Beach
|Pipeline spill and environmental response
|Sep 2025
|Florida hurricane flooding
|Hurricane disaster
|Florida
|Major flooding and infrastructure damage
|Sep 12, 2025
|Charlie Kirk killing
|Assassination
|Orem
|Political activist shot during campus event (https://www.wsaw.com)
|Sep 2025
|Utah Valley University shooting
|Campus violence
|Orem
|Political-event shooting on campus (https://www.wsaw.com)
|Oct 4, 2025
|Montgomery downtown shooting
|Mass shooting
|Montgomery
|Entertainment district shooting
|Oct 11, 2025
|Leland homecoming shooting
|School/community shooting
|Leland
|Shooting during homecoming activities
|Oct 2025
|Chevron refinery explosion
|Refinery explosion
|El Segundo
|Fire and hazardous materials response
|Nov 2025
|Olympic pipeline leak
|Fuel pipeline disaster
|Everett
|Fuel shortages declared in WA/OR (The Guardian)
|Nov 2025
|Beaumont chemical plant explosion
|Industrial explosion
|Beaumont
|Hazmat deployment and evacuations
|Nov 2025
|Artesia refinery explosion
|Refinery explosion
|Artesia
|Navajo refinery blast and smoke plume (AP News)
|Dec 2025
|Brown University shooting
|Campus shooting
|Providence
|University-area shooting incident (https://www.wsaw.com)
|Dec 2025
|Texas winter grid failures
|Infrastructure disaster
|Texas
|Blackouts and weather-related disruptions