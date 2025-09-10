Katy ISD Board Work Study Meeting Agenda for Monday, September 15, 2025

OPEN MEETING: 5:00 P.M.

Notice is hereby given that the Board of Trustees of the Katy Independent School District will hold a Board Work Study Meeting on Monday, September 15, 2025 in the Board Room of the Katy ISD Education Support Complex, 6301 S. Stadium Lane, Katy, Texas, 77494. The Open Meeting will begin at 5:00 p.m. and the public may view the meeting through a free Board Meeting Livestream link at the Katy ISD website. Access to the agenda documents will be available on Friday after midnight prior to the day of the meeting at BoardDocs.com. Individuals who wish to speak on posted agenda items in the Public Comment portion of the meeting may do so by signing up in advance of the meeting. Please note that there are no “non-agenda” speakers permitted at the Board Work Study Meeting. To sign up to speak, you must send an email to publicspeakers@katyisd.org by 2:00 p.m. on Monday, September 15, 2025 and include the following information:

• List your first and last name and your mailing address;

• List the number(s) of the specific agenda item(s) you intend to address;

• Designate whether you reside in Katy ISD and if you have children in Katy ISD Schools.

Speakers who have signed up by the 2:00 p.m. deadline and provided the required information will be called to speak. Speakers that fail to sign up in advance with the required information will not be called to speak. At the outset of Public Comment (about 5:00 p.m.), speakers that properly signed up in advance will be called forward individually and allowed to address the Board on posted agenda topics only. Please note participation in public comment will remain governed by Katy ISD Board Policy BED.

