Acting Comptroller Kelly Hancock Distributes $1.2 Billion in Monthly Sales Tax Revenue to Local Governments

(AUSTIN) — Acting Texas Comptroller Kelly Hancock announced today he will send cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose districts $1.2 billion in local sales tax allocations for September, 5.3 percent more than in September 2024.
These allocations are based on sales made in July by businesses that report tax monthly.
|Local Sales Tax Allocations – Sept. 2025
|
Recipient
|
Sept. 2025
|
Change from
|
Year-to-Date
|Cities
|$755.2M
|↑3.4%
|↑4.2%
|Transit Systems
|$253.6M
|↑6.3%
|↑4.0%
|Counties
|$78.0M
|↑10.0%
|↑5.5%
|Special Purpose Districts
|$123.0M
|↑12.5%
|↑9.8%
|Total
|$1.2B
|↑5.3%
|↑4.8%
For details on September sales tax allocations to individual cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose districts, visit the Comptroller’s Monthly Sales Tax Allocation Comparison Summary Reports.