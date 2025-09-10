Acting Comptroller Kelly Hancock Distributes $1.2 Billion in Monthly Sales Tax Revenue to Local Governments

(AUSTIN) — Acting Texas Comptroller Kelly Hancock announced today he will send cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose districts $1.2 billion in local sales tax allocations for September, 5.3 percent more than in September 2024.

These allocations are based on sales made in July by businesses that report tax monthly.

Local Sales Tax Allocations – Sept. 2025 Recipient Sept. 2025

Allocation Change from

Sept. 2024 Year-to-Date

Change Cities $755.2M ↑3.4% ↑4.2% Transit Systems $253.6M ↑6.3% ↑4.0% Counties $78.0M ↑10.0% ↑5.5% Special Purpose Districts $123.0M ↑12.5% ↑9.8% Total $1.2B

↑5.3% ↑4.8%

For details on September sales tax allocations to individual cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose districts, visit the Comptroller’s Monthly Sales Tax Allocation Comparison Summary Reports.