Silver Alert: Missing 66-Year-Old Publio Gonzales

Official alert status: ACTIVE

Authorities are asking the public to help locate the missing person or people listed below.

Official alert photograph provided through Texas DPS.

Publio Gonzales

Age: 66 Years

66 Years Gender: Male

Male Race: White

White Height: 5'8'

5'8' Weight: 160 lbs

160 lbs Hair: Gray

Gray Eyes: Brown

Additional information: Last seen wearing a black jacket, blue t-shirt with pocket, tan pants, and brown shoes; using a silver walker.

Official alert photograph provided through Texas DPS.

Publio Gonzales

Age: 66 Years

66 Years Gender: Male

Male Race: White

White Height: 5'8'

5'8' Weight: 160 lbs

160 lbs Hair: Gray

Gray Eyes: Brown

Additional information: Last seen wearing a black jacket, blue t-shirt with pocket, tan pants, and brown shoes; using a silver walker.

Last Seen

1000 Block of Byron Ln Arlington, TX at 3:10 PM on Jul 20, 2026

If you see the missing person, call 911 immediately.

Information may also be reported to Arlington Police Department at (817)543-5909.

View the official Texas DPS alert

This developing public-safety notice is updated when the official source changes.