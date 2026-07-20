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  • Jul 20, 2026

Silver Alert: Missing 66-Year-Old Publio Gonzales

Official alert status: ACTIVE

Authorities are asking the public to help locate the missing person or people listed below.

Official alert photograph of Publio Gonzales
Official alert photograph provided through Texas DPS.

Publio Gonzales

  • Age: 66 Years
  • Gender: Male
  • Race: White
  • Height: 5'8'
  • Weight: 160 lbs
  • Hair: Gray
  • Eyes: Brown

Additional information: Last seen wearing a black jacket, blue t-shirt with pocket, tan pants, and brown shoes; using a silver walker.

Official alert photograph of Publio Gonzales
Official alert photograph provided through Texas DPS.

Publio Gonzales

  • Age: 66 Years
  • Gender: Male
  • Race: White
  • Height: 5'8'
  • Weight: 160 lbs
  • Hair: Gray
  • Eyes: Brown

Additional information: Last seen wearing a black jacket, blue t-shirt with pocket, tan pants, and brown shoes; using a silver walker.

Last Seen

1000 Block of Byron Ln Arlington, TX at 3:10 PM on Jul 20, 2026

If you see the missing person, call 911 immediately.

Information may also be reported to Arlington Police Department at (817)543-5909.

View the official Texas DPS alert

This developing public-safety notice is updated when the official source changes.

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