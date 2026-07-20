Silver Alert: Missing 66-Year-Old Publio Gonzales

Official alert status: ACTIVE
Authorities are asking the public to help locate the missing person or people listed below.
Publio Gonzales
- Age: 66 Years
- Gender: Male
- Race: White
- Height: 5'8'
- Weight: 160 lbs
- Hair: Gray
- Eyes: Brown
Additional information: Last seen wearing a black jacket, blue t-shirt with pocket, tan pants, and brown shoes; using a silver walker.
Publio Gonzales
- Age: 66 Years
- Gender: Male
- Race: White
- Height: 5'8'
- Weight: 160 lbs
- Hair: Gray
- Eyes: Brown
Additional information: Last seen wearing a black jacket, blue t-shirt with pocket, tan pants, and brown shoes; using a silver walker.
Last Seen
1000 Block of Byron Ln Arlington, TX at 3:10 PM on Jul 20, 2026
If you see the missing person, call 911 immediately.
Information may also be reported to Arlington Police Department at (817)543-5909.
View the official Texas DPS alert
This developing public-safety notice is updated when the official source changes.