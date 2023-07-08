Black Rock Coffee Bar Announces Two Additional Store Openings in the Houston Metro Area

The Oregon coffee chain accelerates its pace in Houston, Texas – opening three stores in a one-month period and boasting 13 stores in the bustling city

Black Rock Coffee Bar is thriving in the Houston metro area and in the state of Texas. Founded in Oregon and known for its premium roasted coffees, teas, smoothies and flavorful Fuel Energy drinks, the popular boutique coffee chain has announced it is opening two new stores during the month of July.

Following the successful opening of its latest location in Spring, Texas, on June 21st, Black Rock Coffee Bar is thrilled to announce the upcoming grand opening of a new store in Katy on Friday, July 7th. This will be followed by another highly anticipated opening on July 21st situated on the north side of Houston just off Interstate 45 and Montgomery in Willis.

The new Katy location is at the intersection of Clay Road and Peek at 22911 Clay Road. In Willis, the Black Rock Coffee Bar store is located at 9571 West Montgomery Street. To celebrate its grand openings, Black Rock will offer all customers free 16oz drinks all day at these two locations as well as other specials throughout the following week.

With the addition of these two exciting new stores, Black Rock now boasts an impressive total of 13 stores in the bustling city of Houston and 25 locations throughout the great state of Texas. These latest expansions mark yet another milestone for Black Rock as it continues to establish its footprint in the Lonestar state.

“We are really hitting our stride in Houston,” said Jeff Hernandez, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of Black Rock Coffee Bar.” We have some of the most hard-working, warm-hearted leaders that are driving growth and exceptional service in every corner of Houston.”

Each of the new 2000-square-foot Black Rock Coffee Bar stores incorporates Black Rock’s signature industrial modern design and features a large Texas-themed mural that is designed to connect to the region.

Black Rock Coffee Bar is guided by three principles – coffee, community and connection. Its mission is to be a positive force in the communities it serves.

Founded in 2008 in Portland, Oregon, an area of the Pacific Northwest known for its coffee excellence, Black Rock Coffee Bar continues its rapid expansion in the West and into the Sunbelt with locations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Oregon, Texas and Washington. The boutique coffee chain recently was named the Fastest Growing Private Company in Oregon and SW Washington in 2021 by the Portland Business Journal. Last year, Black Rock Coffee Bar ranked 837th among America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies by Inc. Magazine’s 5000 Annual List.

The Black Rock culture prides itself on providing opportunities for young people to learn how to lead, run a business, and develop people skills.

About Black Rock Coffee Bar

Black Rock Coffee Bar is a national boutique coffee shop that is known for its premium roasted coffees, teas, smoothies and flavorful Fuel® energy drinks. Founded as a family owned and operated business in Oregon in 2008, Black Rock Coffee Bar has grown to more than 100 retail locations in seven states.

The Black Rock culture prides itself on not only being a positive force for the communities it serves, but also the team members that fuel their locations day in and day out. An important aspect of their team mission is to recognize those that go above and beyond by displaying the 4G’s of Black Rock – grit, growth, gratitude, and grace.