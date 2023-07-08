Galveston Island Wine Festival

DAVID CORDÚA

Chef/Owner, The Lymbar

David Cordúa is the chef and owner of The Lymbar, a Latin-Mediterranean neighborhood craft cocktail lounge and restaurant at the Ion in Houston. He has more than 20 years of experience in the restaurant, catering and hospitality business.

A native Houstonian, Cordúa received a degree in finance from Santa Clara University in 2004. Following in his family’s culinary footsteps, he moved to Paris after college and earned a Grande Diplome in cuisine and pastry from Le Cordon Bleu while training at notable restaurants La Tour d’Argent and L’Auberge Bressane.

Returning stateside, he joined the Dolce Management Group as Food and Beverage Manager at the Dolce Hayes Mansion in San Jose, Calif., where he managed the hotel’s bar, restaurants and catering.

In 2007, David joined his family’s Cordúa Restaurants as Executive Chef and VP of Brand Development. He opened two Americas and three Churrascos locations while working alongside his father, legendary Nicaraguan chef Michael Cordúa. They co-wrote and published ‘The Cordúa Cookbook’ in 2013 to commemorate the family’s 25 years in operation.

David represented Houston as a food ambassador for Visit Houston’s ‘Hola Houston’ campaign in 2016, leading a four-Mexican city tour of dinners, cooking demos and public events. In 2018, he hosted Houston Public Media’s nationally syndicated ‘The Houston Cookbook’ show on PBS.

Prior to opening The Lymbar, David and his father launched David + Michael Cordua Events, a catering and events company through which they continue to serve weddings and fundraisers. David lives in Houston’s East End with his wife Sara and daughter Estella Sofia. They enjoy hiking the Buffalo Bayou Trails and the neighborhood’s street art, cuisine and community events.

AWARDS & ACCOLADES

Up and Coming Chef of the Year, My Table Magazine – 2010

Ovation Award for Philanthropy, Houston Grand Opera – 2013

Service Award, Houston Hispanic Bar Association – 2013

40 Under 40, Houston Business Journal – 2015

1st Place, Truffle Masters – 2015

People’s Choice, Houston Mac Down – 2016

1st Place, Sips, Suds and Taco Take Down – 2017

People’s Choice, Tacos Over Texas – 2018

Best Dish, Halloween Food Fight – 2018

CURRENT & PRIOR BOARD MEMBERSHIPS

Houston Arts Alliance since 2018 – 2020

Children @ Risk since 2012 – 2021

Healthcare for the Homeless 2013 -2016

The Health Museum’s YPO 2009-2012

FLOCK at the Houston Zoo 2008-2011

MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS

Contributing Writer, ‘The Wright Way’ – 2011

Television Host, ‘The Houston Cookbook’ – 2018

Co-Author, ‘The Cordúa Cookbook’ -2013

Contributing Writer, ‘David Cordua’s Nicaraguan Cheat Sheet’ – 2014

Reoccurring Appearances: Great Day Houston, Houston Life, The Cleverly Show, Packing

Taste Podcast