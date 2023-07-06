HPU confers degrees to 149 graduates at recent Commencement ceremonies

Howard Payne University recently awarded 149 degrees at Commencement ceremonies held for August 2022, December 2022 and May 2023 graduates. Degrees were presented by Dr. Cory Hines, HPU president, and other university personnel. The ceremonies were held on May 13 in HPU’s Mims Auditorium.

Graduation honors are based on the cumulative grade point average as follows: Cum Laude, 3.55 to 3.69; Magna Cum Laude, 3.70 to 3.84; and Summa Cum Laude, 3.85 to 4.0.

Aledo

Carson Scott Wert, Bachelor of Arts in history

Alleyton

Olivia Grace Catlett, Bachelor of Science in elementary education (early childhood – grade 6), Summa Cum Laude

Alvin

Bailey Madison Farmer, Master of Business Administration

Anson

Annabelle Maggie Rodriquez, Bachelor of Music in music education (instrumental – all-level certification)

Athens

Miles Elliott Koehler, Master of Business Administration

Austin

Casey Paul Dufner, Bachelor of Science in kinesiology, Summa Cum Laude

Tamela Louise Walker, Master of Business Administration

Ballinger

Rubye Rose, Bachelor of Science in business administration

Bangs

Aleah Michelle Curtis, Bachelor of Arts in theatre, Summa Cum Laude

Juanice Gail Sikes, Bachelor of Applied Arts and Sciences in business administration

Bastrop

Kaedie Denice Riggins, Master of Business Administration

Isabella Elida Salinas, Bachelor of Arts in criminal justice

Blanket

Kaitlyn Inez Graham, Bachelor of Science in criminal justice, Summa Cum Laude

Christopher Blake Hood, Bachelor of Science in kinesiology (all-level certification)

Lucas Kinkade, Bachelor of Science in kinesiology (all-level certification)

Samantha Dawn Tompkins, Bachelor of Science in biomedical science

Bossier City, LA

Cynthia Montalvo, Bachelor of Science in biomedical science and the Guy D. Newman Honors Academy, Magna Cum Laude

Brownwood

Allison Hope Allen, Bachelor of Science in middle school science (grades 4-8), Cum Laude

Jeffrey Kyle Anderson, Bachelor of Applied Arts and Sciences in criminal justice

Emily Brown, Bachelor of Arts in theatre

Shelby Kathryn Wilson Burcham, Bachelor of Business Administration in marketing, Magna Cum Laude

Bree Cason, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Cum Laude

Addison Leigh Foster, Master of Business Administration

Mallory Brooke Garcia, Bachelor of Science in middle school mathematics (grades 4-8)

Derek Gifford, Bachelor of Science in kinesiology, Summa Cum Laude

Laurel Kate Glass, Bachelor of Music in music education (instrumental – all-level certification), Magna Cum Laude

Maritza Elizabeth Granados, Bachelor of Arts in criminal justice

Sydney Renae Horton, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Cum Laude

Jeremy Quinn Houston, Bachelor of Arts in practical theology

William Lane Koepp, Bachelor of Science in computer information systems (systems development)

Samuel R. Lopez, Bachelor of Applied Arts and Sciences in Christian studies – composite

Brianna Danielle Lopez, Bachelor of Arts in criminal justice

Lunday Faith Maninger, Bachelor of Arts in theatre arts (all-level certification), Magna Cum Laude

Chloe Danielle McDonald, Bachelor of Arts in practical theology, Magna Cum Laude

Valerie Brenale’ Miller, Bachelor of Music in music education (instrumental – all-level certification)

Hannah Faith Morales, Bachelor of Science in elementary education (early childhood – grade 6), Cum Laude

Simone Elizabeth Morris, Bachelor of Arts in social studies composite (grades 7-12), Magna Cum Laude

Kyle D. Oxford, Bachelor of Applied Arts and Sciences in criminal justice

Mia Ana’Lisa Romero, Bachelor of Arts in strategic communication, Cum Laude

Jacob Mateo Ruiz, Bachelor of Arts in criminal justice, Magna Cum Laude

TJ Shands, Bachelor of Arts in Bible

Zachary Sterling, Master of Arts in theology and ministry

Sierra Nicole Russell, Bachelor of Science in elementary education (early childhood – grade 6)

Buda

Kailyn Marie Duffey, Bachelor of Science in biology

Buffalo Gap

Dayton Ferguson, Master of Arts in theology and ministry

Caddo Mills

Kaitlyn Lenora Elsten, Bachelor of Science in allied health science, Summa Cum Laude

Canyon Lake

Sarah L. Arnold, Bachelor of Applied Arts and Sciences in criminal justice

Celina

Rishona Renee Raub, Bachelor of Arts in strategic communication and the Guy D. Newman Honors Academy, Summa Cum Laude

Cleburne

Landon Clark, Bachelor of Arts in Bible, Magna Cum Laude

Coleman

Ethan Karl Straach, Bachelor of Science in biomedical science

Colorado City

Arabella Grace Douglas, Bachelor of Music in music education (instrumental – all-level certification), Magna Cum Laude

Comanche

Jaden Scott Pyburn, Bachelor of Science in computer information systems (systems development)

Conroe

Grace Kali Beckmeyer, Bachelor of Science in kinesiology (all-level certification), Summa Cum Laude

Copperas Cove

Audrey J. Spicer, Bachelor of Science in social work

Bryant Williams, Master of Business Administration

Corpus Christi

Tatiana Marie Robles Figueroa, Bachelor of Science in allied health science

Crosby

Brandon Anthony Diaz, Bachelor of Science in biomedical science, Cum Laude

Cypress

Kyle Christopher Bell, Bachelor of Business Administration in management

Delhi, LA

Desmond Dequess Longino, Bachelor of Science in kinesiology

Denton

Nicholas Matthew Diaz, Bachelor of Science in kinesiology (personal trainer)

DeSoto

Nadia Janie Harrison, Bachelor of Science in allied health science

Early

Jake Taylor Angerstein, Bachelor of Business Administration in finance, Magna Cum Laude

Conner Shane Faught, Master of Business Administration

Lauren Haines, Master of Business Administration

Hunter Hallum, Bachelor of Science in kinesiology (all-level certification), Magna Cum Laude

Tristyn Rori Rhodes, Bachelor of Science in elementary education (early childhood – grade 6), Summa Cum Laude

Eastland

Jeramy Dodson, Master of Business Administration

Edgard, LA

Bria M’lai Neal, Bachelor of Arts in criminal justice and the Guy D. Newman Honors Academy, Magna Cum Laude

El Paso

Adrian Garcia, Master of Business Administration

Joseph J. Garcia, Bachelor of Applied Arts and Sciences in criminal justice

Oscar Baudelio Hernandez Armendariz, Bachelor of Applied Arts and Sciences in business administration

Luis Martin Jimenez, Master of Business Administration

Armando E. Monroy, Master of Arts in theology and ministry

Omar Rivera, Master of Arts in theology and ministry

Patrick Laiming Shing, Master of Arts in theology and ministry

Adalberto Soto, Bachelor of Applied Arts and Sciences in criminal justice

Euless

Richard Mays, Bachelor of Science in engineering science

Farwell

Elizabeth Torres, Bachelor of Arts in history, Summa Cum Laude

Fort Worth

Autumn Nicole Anguiano, Bachelor of Science in elementary education (early childhood – grade 6)

Brian Harris, Bachelor of Science in kinesiology

Wylan Andrew Kolts, Bachelor of Business Administration in marketing

Jose Williams Mendoza, Bachelor of Science in computer information systems (systems development)

Chandler Thomas Paul, Bachelor of Science in kinesiology (all-level certification), Magna Cum Laude

Joel Stephen Willis Jr., Bachelor of Science in kinesiology

Frisco

Reagan Alexandra Ridlehuber, Master of Education in sport and wellness leadership

Fulshear

Carrie Jean Gerdes, Bachelor of Arts in psychology, Magna Cum Laude

Mikel Santamaria, Bachelor of Business Administration in management

Goldthwaite

Amber Lynn Breum, Bachelor of Arts in English, Cum Laude

Harker Heights

Jesus Gildardo Rodriguez IV, Bachelor of Arts in history education (grades 7-12)

Houston

Luis Oscar De Santiago Davila, Bachelor of Science in kinesiology

Erick Ivan Marcia, Bachelor of Arts in history

Zachary Seth Moreno, Master of Business Administration

Kyle James Purdes, Master of Business Administration

Kekoa Smith-Bipialaka, Bachelor of Applied Arts and Sciences in business administration

Irving

Evan A. Adkins, Bachelor of Business Administration in marketing

Landin Blass, Bachelor of Science in kinesiology (all-level certification)

Jarrell

Adrienne Watson, Bachelor of Applied Arts and Sciences in general studies

Jewett

Stephen Michael Prewitt, Bachelor of Science in kinesiology

Jones Creek

Rylee Quinn McGee, Master of Business Administration

Kempner

Monica Ashley Garza, Bachelor of Science in elementary education (early childhood – grade 6), Summa Cum Laude

Kerrville

Brooke Alexandra Robbins, Bachelor of Arts in psychology and the Guy D. Newman Honors Academy, Summa Cum Laude

Kilgore

Harlee Joe Biggs, Bachelor of Science in business administration, Cum Laude

Killeen

Mark Edward Willoughby Jr., Bachelor of Business Administration in finance

Knoxville, TN

Anthony Mariano Buzzeo, Master of Education in sport and wellness leadership

La Porte

Lynnsey Kay Jackson, Master of Education in sport and wellness leadership

La Vernia

Lily Janek, Bachelor of Science in kinesiology (all-level certification)

Devin Parker Schurman, Bachelor of Arts in strategic communication, social science (jurisprudence) and the Guy D. Newman Honors Academy, Summa Cum Laude

Las Cruces, NM

Daniel E. Fish, Master of Arts in theology and ministry

League City

Thomas H. Carte III, Master of Business Administration

Joe Luis Villarreal Jr., Master of Business Administration

Longview

Christian Andrew Thomas Jaynes, Master of Arts in theology and ministry

Lorena

Katherine A. Burnside, Bachelor of Science in kinesiology (all-level certification), Summa Cum Laude

Mansfield

Obed E. Santos, Master of Business Administration

May

Samuel W. Brown, Bachelor of Arts in Bible (biblical languages emphasis), Summa Cum Laude

Midland

Tyler Greg Ogden, Bachelor of Applied Arts and Sciences in business administration

Miles

Catlyn Marie Ward, Bachelor of Business Administration in management, Magna Cum Laude

Mobile, AL

Tiffany Fresne, Master of Business Administration

New Braunfels

Alexander James Hamilton, Master of Business Administration

Odessa

Kendra Paige Cecil, Bachelor of Science in kinesiology, Summa Cum Laude

Pampa

Taylor P. Jefferis, Bachelor of Science in biology, Cum Laude

Plano

Zachary David Gingrich, Master of Business Administration

Poolville

Miranda K’Anne Koll, Bachelor of Science in elementary education (early childhood – grade 6)

Richland Springs

Troy Soto, Bachelor of Science in allied health science

Rising Star

Jaden Deen Baker, Bachelor of Science in kinesiology (all-level certification), Magna Cum Laude

Rowlett

Trynadee Greenwell, Bachelor of Science in kinesiology, Summa Cum Laude

San Angelo

Timothy Ray Aguero, Bachelor of Science in kinesiology

San Antonio

Deanne Moore, Bachelor of Science in business administration, Summa Cum Laude

Schertz

Benjamin L. Sartain, Bachelor of Arts in strategic communication, Summa Cum Laude

Shannon C. Warren, Bachelor of Science in kinesiology

Seguin

Reed Michael Collins, Master of Business Administration

Aaron Enriquez, Bachelor of Applied Arts and Sciences in business administration

Snyder

Alexandria Sanchez, Bachelor of Arts in criminal justice

Socorro

Michael Guzman, Bachelor of Applied Arts and Sciences in criminal justice

Beatriz Munoz, Associate in Ministry

Southlake

Luke Alexander Cox, Bachelor of Arts in history education (grades 7-12)

Jason Owen Jones, Bachelor of Applied Arts and Sciences in business administration

Spring Branch

Sandra Denise Joralemon, Master of Business Administration

Stephenville

Madison Cae Draper, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Magna Cum Laude

Sugar Land

Billy Ray Reagins, Bachelor of Business Administration in marketing

Sweetwater

Hayden Adams, Bachelor of Science in computer information systems (systems development)

Trophy Club

Chase Lynden Pittman, Master of Business Administration

Valley Mills

Mills L. Wood, Bachelor of Science in elementary education (early childhood – grade 6)

Waco

Veaney Cazares, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Cum Laude

Waller

JT Howard III, Bachelor of Arts in criminal justice, Summa Cum Laude

Water Valley

Brittany Elaine Sutton, Bachelor of Science in allied health science, Summa Cum Laude

Waxahachie

Madelynn Elizabeth James, Bachelor of Science in kinesiology (all-level certification)

Weatherford

Marisah Railey Mata, Bachelor of Science in psychology, Summa Cum Laude

West Columbia

Jarett Dewayne Brown, Bachelor of Arts in history education (grades 7-12)

Kelby Coburn, Bachelor of Science in kinesiology, Summa Cum Laude