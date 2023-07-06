HPU confers degrees to 149 graduates at recent Commencement ceremonies

Howard Payne University recently awarded 149 degrees at Commencement ceremonies held for August 2022, December 2022 and May 2023 graduates. Degrees were presented by Dr. Cory Hines, HPU president, and other university personnel. The ceremonies were held on May 13 in HPU’s Mims Auditorium.
Graduation honors are based on the cumulative grade point average as follows: Cum Laude, 3.55 to 3.69; Magna Cum Laude, 3.70 to 3.84; and Summa Cum Laude, 3.85 to 4.0.
Aledo
Carson Scott Wert, Bachelor of Arts in history
Alleyton
Olivia Grace Catlett, Bachelor of Science in elementary education (early childhood – grade 6), Summa Cum Laude
Alvin
Bailey Madison Farmer, Master of Business Administration
Anson
Annabelle Maggie Rodriquez, Bachelor of Music in music education (instrumental – all-level certification)
Athens
Miles Elliott Koehler, Master of Business Administration
Austin
Casey Paul Dufner, Bachelor of Science in kinesiology, Summa Cum Laude
Tamela Louise Walker, Master of Business Administration
Ballinger
Rubye Rose, Bachelor of Science in business administration
Bangs
Aleah Michelle Curtis, Bachelor of Arts in theatre, Summa Cum Laude
Juanice Gail Sikes, Bachelor of Applied Arts and Sciences in business administration
Bastrop
Kaedie Denice Riggins, Master of Business Administration
Isabella Elida Salinas, Bachelor of Arts in criminal justice
Blanket
Kaitlyn Inez Graham, Bachelor of Science in criminal justice, Summa Cum Laude
Christopher Blake Hood, Bachelor of Science in kinesiology (all-level certification)
Lucas Kinkade, Bachelor of Science in kinesiology (all-level certification)
Samantha Dawn Tompkins, Bachelor of Science in biomedical science
Bossier City, LA
Cynthia Montalvo, Bachelor of Science in biomedical science and the Guy D. Newman Honors Academy, Magna Cum Laude
Brownwood
Allison Hope Allen, Bachelor of Science in middle school science (grades 4-8), Cum Laude
Jeffrey Kyle Anderson, Bachelor of Applied Arts and Sciences in criminal justice
Emily Brown, Bachelor of Arts in theatre
Shelby Kathryn Wilson Burcham, Bachelor of Business Administration in marketing, Magna Cum Laude
Bree Cason, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Cum Laude
Addison Leigh Foster, Master of Business Administration
Mallory Brooke Garcia, Bachelor of Science in middle school mathematics (grades 4-8)
Derek Gifford, Bachelor of Science in kinesiology, Summa Cum Laude
Laurel Kate Glass, Bachelor of Music in music education (instrumental – all-level certification), Magna Cum Laude
Maritza Elizabeth Granados, Bachelor of Arts in criminal justice
Sydney Renae Horton, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Cum Laude
Jeremy Quinn Houston, Bachelor of Arts in practical theology
William Lane Koepp, Bachelor of Science in computer information systems (systems development)
Samuel R. Lopez, Bachelor of Applied Arts and Sciences in Christian studies – composite
Brianna Danielle Lopez, Bachelor of Arts in criminal justice
Lunday Faith Maninger, Bachelor of Arts in theatre arts (all-level certification), Magna Cum Laude
Chloe Danielle McDonald, Bachelor of Arts in practical theology, Magna Cum Laude
Valerie Brenale’ Miller, Bachelor of Music in music education (instrumental – all-level certification)
Hannah Faith Morales, Bachelor of Science in elementary education (early childhood – grade 6), Cum Laude
Simone Elizabeth Morris, Bachelor of Arts in social studies composite (grades 7-12), Magna Cum Laude
Kyle D. Oxford, Bachelor of Applied Arts and Sciences in criminal justice
Mia Ana’Lisa Romero, Bachelor of Arts in strategic communication, Cum Laude
Jacob Mateo Ruiz, Bachelor of Arts in criminal justice, Magna Cum Laude
TJ Shands, Bachelor of Arts in Bible
Zachary Sterling, Master of Arts in theology and ministry
Sierra Nicole Russell, Bachelor of Science in elementary education (early childhood – grade 6)
Buda
Kailyn Marie Duffey, Bachelor of Science in biology
Buffalo Gap
Dayton Ferguson, Master of Arts in theology and ministry
Caddo Mills
Kaitlyn Lenora Elsten, Bachelor of Science in allied health science, Summa Cum Laude
Canyon Lake
Sarah L. Arnold, Bachelor of Applied Arts and Sciences in criminal justice
Celina
Rishona Renee Raub, Bachelor of Arts in strategic communication and the Guy D. Newman Honors Academy, Summa Cum Laude
Cleburne
Landon Clark, Bachelor of Arts in Bible, Magna Cum Laude
Coleman
Ethan Karl Straach, Bachelor of Science in biomedical science
Colorado City
Arabella Grace Douglas, Bachelor of Music in music education (instrumental – all-level certification), Magna Cum Laude
Comanche
Jaden Scott Pyburn, Bachelor of Science in computer information systems (systems development)
Conroe
Grace Kali Beckmeyer, Bachelor of Science in kinesiology (all-level certification), Summa Cum Laude
Copperas Cove
Audrey J. Spicer, Bachelor of Science in social work
Bryant Williams, Master of Business Administration
Corpus Christi
Tatiana Marie Robles Figueroa, Bachelor of Science in allied health science
Crosby
Brandon Anthony Diaz, Bachelor of Science in biomedical science, Cum Laude
Cypress
Kyle Christopher Bell, Bachelor of Business Administration in management
Delhi, LA
Desmond Dequess Longino, Bachelor of Science in kinesiology
Denton
Nicholas Matthew Diaz, Bachelor of Science in kinesiology (personal trainer)
DeSoto
Nadia Janie Harrison, Bachelor of Science in allied health science
Early
Jake Taylor Angerstein, Bachelor of Business Administration in finance, Magna Cum Laude
Conner Shane Faught, Master of Business Administration
Lauren Haines, Master of Business Administration
Hunter Hallum, Bachelor of Science in kinesiology (all-level certification), Magna Cum Laude
Tristyn Rori Rhodes, Bachelor of Science in elementary education (early childhood – grade 6), Summa Cum Laude
Eastland
Jeramy Dodson, Master of Business Administration
Edgard, LA
Bria M’lai Neal, Bachelor of Arts in criminal justice and the Guy D. Newman Honors Academy, Magna Cum Laude
El Paso
Adrian Garcia, Master of Business Administration
Joseph J. Garcia, Bachelor of Applied Arts and Sciences in criminal justice
Oscar Baudelio Hernandez Armendariz, Bachelor of Applied Arts and Sciences in business administration
Luis Martin Jimenez, Master of Business Administration
Armando E. Monroy, Master of Arts in theology and ministry
Omar Rivera, Master of Arts in theology and ministry
Patrick Laiming Shing, Master of Arts in theology and ministry
Adalberto Soto, Bachelor of Applied Arts and Sciences in criminal justice
Euless
Richard Mays, Bachelor of Science in engineering science
Farwell
Elizabeth Torres, Bachelor of Arts in history, Summa Cum Laude
Fort Worth
Autumn Nicole Anguiano, Bachelor of Science in elementary education (early childhood – grade 6)
Brian Harris, Bachelor of Science in kinesiology
Wylan Andrew Kolts, Bachelor of Business Administration in marketing
Jose Williams Mendoza, Bachelor of Science in computer information systems (systems development)
Chandler Thomas Paul, Bachelor of Science in kinesiology (all-level certification), Magna Cum Laude
Joel Stephen Willis Jr., Bachelor of Science in kinesiology
Frisco
Reagan Alexandra Ridlehuber, Master of Education in sport and wellness leadership
Fulshear
Carrie Jean Gerdes, Bachelor of Arts in psychology, Magna Cum Laude
Mikel Santamaria, Bachelor of Business Administration in management
Goldthwaite
Amber Lynn Breum, Bachelor of Arts in English, Cum Laude
Harker Heights
Jesus Gildardo Rodriguez IV, Bachelor of Arts in history education (grades 7-12)
Houston
Luis Oscar De Santiago Davila, Bachelor of Science in kinesiology
Erick Ivan Marcia, Bachelor of Arts in history
Zachary Seth Moreno, Master of Business Administration
Kyle James Purdes, Master of Business Administration
Kekoa Smith-Bipialaka, Bachelor of Applied Arts and Sciences in business administration
Irving
Evan A. Adkins, Bachelor of Business Administration in marketing
Landin Blass, Bachelor of Science in kinesiology (all-level certification)
Jarrell
Adrienne Watson, Bachelor of Applied Arts and Sciences in general studies
Jewett
Stephen Michael Prewitt, Bachelor of Science in kinesiology
Jones Creek
Rylee Quinn McGee, Master of Business Administration
Kempner
Monica Ashley Garza, Bachelor of Science in elementary education (early childhood – grade 6), Summa Cum Laude
Kerrville
Brooke Alexandra Robbins, Bachelor of Arts in psychology and the Guy D. Newman Honors Academy, Summa Cum Laude
Kilgore
Harlee Joe Biggs, Bachelor of Science in business administration, Cum Laude
Killeen
Mark Edward Willoughby Jr., Bachelor of Business Administration in finance
Knoxville, TN
Anthony Mariano Buzzeo, Master of Education in sport and wellness leadership
La Porte
Lynnsey Kay Jackson, Master of Education in sport and wellness leadership
La Vernia
Lily Janek, Bachelor of Science in kinesiology (all-level certification)
Devin Parker Schurman, Bachelor of Arts in strategic communication, social science (jurisprudence) and the Guy D. Newman Honors Academy, Summa Cum Laude
Las Cruces, NM
Daniel E. Fish, Master of Arts in theology and ministry
League City
Thomas H. Carte III, Master of Business Administration
Joe Luis Villarreal Jr., Master of Business Administration
Longview
Christian Andrew Thomas Jaynes, Master of Arts in theology and ministry
Lorena
Katherine A. Burnside, Bachelor of Science in kinesiology (all-level certification), Summa Cum Laude
Mansfield
Obed E. Santos, Master of Business Administration
May
Samuel W. Brown, Bachelor of Arts in Bible (biblical languages emphasis), Summa Cum Laude
Midland
Tyler Greg Ogden, Bachelor of Applied Arts and Sciences in business administration
Miles
Catlyn Marie Ward, Bachelor of Business Administration in management, Magna Cum Laude
Mobile, AL
Tiffany Fresne, Master of Business Administration
New Braunfels
Alexander James Hamilton, Master of Business Administration
Odessa
Kendra Paige Cecil, Bachelor of Science in kinesiology, Summa Cum Laude
Pampa
Taylor P. Jefferis, Bachelor of Science in biology, Cum Laude
Plano
Zachary David Gingrich, Master of Business Administration
Poolville
Miranda K’Anne Koll, Bachelor of Science in elementary education (early childhood – grade 6)
Richland Springs
Troy Soto, Bachelor of Science in allied health science
Rising Star
Jaden Deen Baker, Bachelor of Science in kinesiology (all-level certification), Magna Cum Laude
Rowlett
Trynadee Greenwell, Bachelor of Science in kinesiology, Summa Cum Laude
San Angelo
Timothy Ray Aguero, Bachelor of Science in kinesiology
San Antonio
Deanne Moore, Bachelor of Science in business administration, Summa Cum Laude
Schertz
Benjamin L. Sartain, Bachelor of Arts in strategic communication, Summa Cum Laude
Shannon C. Warren, Bachelor of Science in kinesiology
Seguin
Reed Michael Collins, Master of Business Administration
Aaron Enriquez, Bachelor of Applied Arts and Sciences in business administration
Snyder
Alexandria Sanchez, Bachelor of Arts in criminal justice
Socorro
Michael Guzman, Bachelor of Applied Arts and Sciences in criminal justice
Beatriz Munoz, Associate in Ministry
Southlake
Luke Alexander Cox, Bachelor of Arts in history education (grades 7-12)
Jason Owen Jones, Bachelor of Applied Arts and Sciences in business administration
Spring Branch
Sandra Denise Joralemon, Master of Business Administration
Stephenville
Madison Cae Draper, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Magna Cum Laude
Sugar Land
Billy Ray Reagins, Bachelor of Business Administration in marketing
Sweetwater
Hayden Adams, Bachelor of Science in computer information systems (systems development)
Trophy Club
Chase Lynden Pittman, Master of Business Administration
Valley Mills
Mills L. Wood, Bachelor of Science in elementary education (early childhood – grade 6)
Waco
Veaney Cazares, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Cum Laude
Waller
JT Howard III, Bachelor of Arts in criminal justice, Summa Cum Laude
Water Valley
Brittany Elaine Sutton, Bachelor of Science in allied health science, Summa Cum Laude
Waxahachie
Madelynn Elizabeth James, Bachelor of Science in kinesiology (all-level certification)
Weatherford
Marisah Railey Mata, Bachelor of Science in psychology, Summa Cum Laude
West Columbia
Jarett Dewayne Brown, Bachelor of Arts in history education (grades 7-12)
Kelby Coburn, Bachelor of Science in kinesiology, Summa Cum Laude