Summer Creation Education

Sundays, August 13 – 27, 9:30 a.m.

Christ the King Evangelical Lutheran Church

2353 Rice Blvd., Room 204

Houston, TX 77005

Calling all kids, and interested adults, to join us on Sunday mornings in August to learn about God’s Good Creation! Each program is different, and all will be both fun and educational. Contact Lisa Brenskelle at gcs.lrc@gmail.com for more information.

Program schedule is as follows:

Sunday, August 13: Beautiful Bones

Join a paleontologist (Neal Immega) and a geologist (Inda Immega) for a kids program about fossilized bones. They will bring fossil bones and replicas and discuss how they help us interpret the fossils. You can also bring your own specimens and Neal & Inda will help identify them.

Sunday, August 20: Sea Shells

Join a Texas master naturalist (Irmi Willcockson) to learn about different sea shells. Then, create a picture using both rubbings and water color.

Sunday. August 27: Microbes in God’s World

Join a microbiologist (Terri Koehler) to learn about microbes. Bacteria, Fungi, Viruses – They are EVERYWHERE. Everyone gets colds and other infections, but did you know that most microorganisms are harmless? If fact, many of them actually help us stay healthy and enrich our environment. Come and learn about the “Good Guys” of Microbiology.