Glass Bongs And Social Stigma: Breaking Stereotypes

Bongs, commonly referred to as water pipes, bubblers, etc., in slang terms, are used to smoke cannabis. The tool has evolved with time, and there are several types of bongs available in the market, like glass bongs, metal bongs, plastic bongs, etc.

However, there are several myths and social stigma associated with them. In this article, we will look at the top myths and debunk them. So, without any further delay, let us dive into the article.

Top 5 Myths And Social Stigma Debunked

1. Bongs Are Pretty Dirty, Ever Dirtier Than A Toilet Seat

Well, if you pick the right material, bongs are a healthier option as compared to smoking pipes or joints. However, you have to pick high-quality bongs with the right type of material. Low-quality plastic bongs can pose a threat to your lungs. While heating, the plastic may release some harmful substances like phthalates, BPA, etc., that can deteriorate your health. On the contrary, high-quality glass bongs are safer and healthier. You can clean them properly after use so that there is no residue left in the chamber or pipe.

2. Buying Bongs Online Is Illegal

If you are above 18 years, then buying bongs online is legal. The age can vary in some regions to 21. From glass bongs to metal ones, you can buy different types of bongs and their accessories from online retailers. However, you should check with your local law about smoking cannabis, as it can bring legal trouble if it is not allowed.

3. Online Bongs Are Quite Expensive

You can compare the prices of different bongs with several retailers online without any trouble and pick the one that fits your budget. The range varies from a few bucks to some thousand dollars. Make sure that you pick a high-quality bong to reduce the health risks and enjoy a smooth smoking experience.

4. Bongs Are Only Used For Cannabis

Bongs are generally associated with cannabis. However, the bongs can be used to smoke any kind of herb. It is a versatile tool that gives you the freedom to use your favorite herb and enjoy an excellent smoking experience peacefully.

5. Long Waiting Time On Online Bong Purchase

All online head shops and retailers have predefined shipping policies. Most of the brands ship your order once they receive the payment from the buyer’s end. In case of any public holiday or weekends, the timeframe can rise to 5 working days. Besides this, the retailer offers tracking information and order status reports for your order.

If you wish to receive the order as soon as possible, try to order from retailers that are located in your region.

Final Verdict

The above are just some of the top myths associated with bongs and their clarification. Having a high-quality bong in your collection can make your smoking experience smoother. However, make sure that you get the right type of material and pick one that fits your budget. You can use it to smoke any herb of your choice with your bong.