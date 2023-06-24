Trusted Table, an Interactive Conversation

The Fort Bend Chamber is excited to introduce a quarterly discussion where we will host business-related interactive conversations. Join us for the first event as we lean into a thought-provoking dialogue of what it means to live, work & play in a unique community while being able to ask important questions about multiple viewpoints. In addition, our though-leaders will elaborate on how to create a welcoming work environment and also understand the importance of creating a sense of belonging.

Jai Collier, Director of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion with TDECU and Kimberly Williams, Program Director with the University of Houston will lead the conversation. This event will take place at the Fort Bend Chamber office on Tuesday, July 25th from 8:00 – 9:30 AM and will be moderated by Mike Dobert, commUNITY Chairman with HR in Alignment, LLC.

This is a complimentary event for Fort Bend Chamber members and individuals can RSVP online at www.fortbendchamber.com or contact Juliette Nessmith at 281.566.2161 or juliette@fortbendcc.org.

The Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce (FBCC) is committed to educating, leading, and influencing our organizations in creating inclusive workforce cultures that enhance their competitive advantage. The FBCC understands the unique differences we represent within our community fosters innovation and creativity in our organizations, thereby increasing performance. We do this by learning, engaging, and promoting a sense of belonging to strengthen the Chamber, our members, and the community.