Fireworks, Performances, And Family Celebrations At Miller Outdoor Theatre This July

It’s summer and the programs are popping at Miller Outdoor Theatre (MOT). Powerhouse performances by Houston Symphony and Theater Under the Stars fill the July calendar with fun for the entire family including two incredibly special Miller 100th celebratory and performance celebrations. Be part of Houston’s favorite way to celebrate the 4th at the spectacular Star-Spangled Salute produced by the Houston Symphony – complete with fireworks! Check out the entire 2023 performance and event calendar and details on how to obtain FREE tickets for the covered seating at milleroutdoortheatre.com . As always, all MOT performances are free and open to the public. Staying home? Remember, many evening performances are livestreamed and available free at the Miller Dream Stream link on the website.

July Performances

July 1, 8:30 p.m.

Summer Symphony Nights presented by Truist

Produced by Houston Symphony

Enjoy your world-class Houston Symphony at their annual series of family-friendly concerts showcasing colossal works of the classical repertoire and rising stars of the classical world.

July 4, 8:30 p.m.

Star Spangled Salute produced by Houston Symphony

Celebrate America’s birthday featuring patriotic favorites followed by a firework’s grand finale at 10 p.m. which is produced by Miller Outdoor Theatre.

July 7, 8:30 p.m.

An Evening with Booker T. Jones

Booker T. Jones is a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Inductee, GRAMMY Lifetime Achievement Award recipient and arguably the most famous Hammond B3 player in history.

July 8, 8:30 p.m.

Dumpstaphunk

Dumpstaphunk stands out amongst New Orleans’s best, cementing themselves as one of the funkiest bands to ever arise from the Crescent City. Born on the Jazz & Heritage Festival stage, and descended from Neville and Meters family bloodlines, these soldiers of funk ignite a deep, gritty groove that dares listeners not to move.

July 11 – 15 8:30 p.m.

TUTS: A Celebration of Houston Stories and Songs

A glorious night of celebrated Houston stars performing beloved songs from TUTS’ history at Miller along with modern sounds of Broadway.

July 14 -15 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Celebrate Miller: An Evening of Imagination! A special Miller 100th celebration. Bring the family for an evening of imagination and performance with sing-a-longs, dance performances, and fun photo installations that pay tribute to past TUTS performances. Plus, a collaborative mural and a photo in the larger-than-life birthday cake. On July 14 meet artist Caroline Truong, a native Houstonian and Vietnamese American artist/muralist. She paints, draws, and lives vicariously through a character called “Dream Bird.” On July 15 Gbenga Ayeni, a Houston based Nigerian multidisciplinary artist, will be creating a mural on-site.