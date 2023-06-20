Katy ISD Fine Arts Students Commit to Artistic Journey with Renowned Colleges

Katy ISD is proud to announce that over 200 fine arts students have committed to continuing their post-secondary education in visual and performing arts. These accomplished students began their journey in the fine arts world while enrolled in one, or various, disciplines (art, dance, music and/or theater) offered at the District. Prior to the close of the school year, fine arts signing days took place at nine Katy ISD high schools, where distinguished institutions announced the student’s commitment to the visual and performing arts now at the collegiate level.

“These aspiring fine arts students are a testament that their hard work and creativity in the arts does pay off,” said Damon Archer, Executive Director of Fine Arts at Katy ISD. “I would also like to applaud the fine arts teachers who provided a supportive learning environment and inspired these students to hone their artistic skills,” added Archer.

Additionally, many of the signees also graduated in the Top 10 of their respective classes, further demonstrating the connection between fine arts and academic achievement.

Complete List of Katy ISD Fine Arts Signees