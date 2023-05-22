The Harris County Sheriff’s Office Hosts a Multi-Agency Women’s Job Fair, June 8

Connecting Job Seekers with Promising Public Safety Careers

HOUSTON, TX – The Harris County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) and Sheriff Ed Gonzalez are thrilled to announce an upcoming multi-agency women’s job fair where job seekers and employers will converge to explore a career in law enforcement. This exciting event aims to bridge the gap between talented individuals seeking employment and public safety agencies searching for talented female professionals.

In collaboration with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Secret Service, the Texas Department of Public Safety, the Cypress-Fairbanks ISD Police Department, the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission, Transportation Security Administration, Katy Police Department, Park Place Police Department, West University Police Department, Harris County Precinct 1 and many others, we will be hosting the job fair on June 8, 2023, at the Steve Radack Community Center, located at 18650 Clay Road, Houston, Texas, 77084, from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office has taken the 30X30 Pledge, a national initiative to advance women in law enforcement. The goal is to increase the representation of women in police recruit classes to 30% by 2030. Currently, women make up only 12% of sworn officers and 3% of police leadership in the U.S. With an impressive lineup of diverse participating agencies, attendees can expect a wide range of career paths to explore.

“We are delighted to host the Multi-Agency Job Fair, where job seekers can connect with a variety of potential employers and explore a wide range of career opportunities,” said Captain Kimberly Smith, who oversees the HCSO Training Academy. “We believe in fostering an environment that facilitates meaningful connections and helps individuals take the next step in their professional law enforcement journeys.”

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is looking for women with a passion for service to join our team. Help us protect and serve our community. HCSO offers excellent benefits and a career path like no other.

The job fair is open to individuals of all experience levels, from entry-level job seekers to seasoned professionals seeking career advancement. Admission to the event is free.

For further details, please visit HCSOJobs.com. Connect with us on Twitter @HCSOTexas to join the conversation and receive updates leading up to the event. For recruitment questions, people can contact 713-877-5250.

Why HCSO?

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is the largest Sheriff’s office in Texas and the third largest in the nation. Join our mission to enhance safety and protect Harris County’s residents’ trust by enforcing the law with integrity and professionalism. Join us at the job fair to learn about our benefits.