Congratulations to the Royal Class of 2023.

We are so proud of each of them and cannot wait to see all the amazing things they accomplish!

Please see below for 2023 Senior Week Events.

Monday, May 22- Senior Campus Walks

Students should wear their cap and gown and should report to the RHS cafeteria at 8:30am. A bus will be provided to take seniors to each campus.

Tuesday, May 23 – Splashway Waterpark Outing

Seniors should report to the RHS cafeteria at 8:30am and must wear their senior shirt to attend the trip. We will depart from Splashway at 2pm to return to RHS.

Wednesday, May 24 – Practice and Celebration Drive-Thru

Graduation Practice and Senior Breakfast: Students should report to the RHS cafeteria at 8:00am. Breakfast will be provided. Students must ride the bus to practice. Young ladies should bring the shoes they plan to wear at the May 25 graduation ceremony.

Senior Celebration Drive-Thru: Line up at 5:00pm in the circle in front of RHS. Students may decorate their cars. Grand Marshalls will be our Falcon State Track Champions, who will lead the senior drive-thru. The team competed and won State in the 4x100m, broke the state record in the 4x200m relay, and Diamond Barrett placed third in the 200m. Leading the drive-thru: Seniors Diamond Barrett and Erica Grant, Junior Adrianna Prophet-Smith, and Freshman Airriona Jackson.

Thursday, May 25 – Graduation

Graduates should report to the RHS cafeteria at 4:15pm. The ceremony will begin at 7pm at the Merrell Center in Katy, Texas.