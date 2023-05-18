Regents to Vote on June Start for A&M-Fort Worth Construction

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Texas A&M University System’s Board of Regents will convene at 8 a.m. Thursday, May 18, in the Board Annex’s meeting room and immediately recess into executive session.

The public portion of the meeting starts about 1:30 p.m. Thursday in Ballroom 301 of the Reed Arena.

The Board will consider major construction projects, including:

Final approval to begin construction next month on a $150 million Law & Education Building as an anchor to Texas A&M-Fort Worth, a downtown research campus being planned by the Texas A&M System, the city of Fort Worth and Tarrant County.

Authority to negotiate and execute a ground lease with PopStroke Entertainment Group, a national leader in golf entertainment co-owned by Tiger Woods’ TGR Ventures.

Construction of a new $110 million convocation center for Tarleton State University.

In other business, the Board will consider naming a sole finalist to become President of Texas A&M University-San Antonio.

Members of the public also may access the meeting at https://www.tamus.edu/regents/live-streams/

