Sen. Cruz Statement on New EPA Regulations for Offshore Oil and Gas Operations

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) released the following statement after the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) approved new regulations under the Clean Water Act for offshore oil and gas operations.

Sen. Cruz said:

“I’m proud to secure common sense regulations that are good for producers while protecting our natural resources. These discharge regulations are key to the Lone Star State’s effort to unleashing America’s all-of-the-above energy resources. The United States produces by far the cleanest energy in the world, and finalizing these responsible rules is a big victory for Texans, American jobs, and our allies abroad.”

Background:

Last September the EPA’s wastewater discharge regulations, the National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (NPDES), expired. This meant that new oil and gas drilling, processing, and decommissioning operations would not receive a permit until the completion of new regulations, leading to what would have been an unprecedented, abrupt halt of new offshore energy production beginning in June 2023.

Cruz worked with EPA’s Region 6, based in Dallas, Texas, to ensure that existing operations would continue through an administrative extension until new regulations were put in place.

Cruz worked with industry, EPA headquarters, and the White House’s Office of Management and Budget (OMB) to expedite and finally approve these new regulations allowing for new NPDES permits, with an effective date of May 11, 2023, and an expiration date of May 10, 2028.

Matt Giacona, Vice President of Government Affairs at NOIA, said:

“EPA’s issuance of its NPDES general permit in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico is positive news and will ensure American offshore energy projects continue moving forward. NOIA thanks EPA for finalizing the general permit and commends the Members of Congress who engaged for several months on this critical issue, particularly the leading efforts of Senator Ted Cruz. The U.S. Gulf will continue to provide among the lowest carbon intensity barrels of oil in the world to help meet our nation’s energy needs in an affordable, reliable, and responsible manner.”

Kosmos Energy said:

“Kosmos was pleased that the EPA, White House, politicians from both parties and the oil and gas industry worked so well together to resolve an important issue that will enable the industry to continue providing secure and affordable energy to American consumers. We are grateful to Senator Cruz and his team for helping to forge that consensus on the way forward.”

More information about the NPDES current, draft, and previous permit regulations can be found here.

