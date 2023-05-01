How Much Does a Locksmith Cost in Dallas? A Price Guide for Common Services

Dallas, the third-largest city in Texas, is known for its rich history, diverse culture, and thriving economy. With a population of over 1.3 million people, this bustling metropolis offers a variety of services to cater to the needs of its residents, including locksmith services. In this article, we will discuss the costs associated with hiring a locksmith in Dallas and provide a price guide for common services.

Average Locksmith Costs in Dallas

Basic Service Call Fees

A locksmith typically charges a service call fee, which covers the cost of their time and transportation to your location. In Dallas, this fee ranges from:

$50 to $100 for a standard service call during regular business hours

$100 to $150 for emergency or after-hours services

Lockout Services

Lockout situations are quite common, and a locksmith Dallas can help you regain access to your home, business, or vehicle. The cost of these services depends on the complexity of the lock and the time of day:

Residential lockout: $75 to $150

Commercial lockout: $100 to $200

Automotive lockout: $75 to $150

Lock Rekeying

Rekeying a lock involves changing the internal mechanism so that it works with a new key. This is a cost-effective alternative to replacing the entire lock. Lock rekeying costs in Dallas are as follows:

Residential locks: $20 to $50 per lock

Commercial locks: $30 to $70 per lock

Automotive locks: $50 to $200, depending on the make and model

Lock Installation and Replacement

Whether you’re upgrading your security or replacing a damaged lock, a locksmith can help you with lock installation and replacement. The costs for these services in Dallas include:

Residential lock installation/replacement: $80 to $200, depending on the type of lock

Commercial lock installation/replacement: $150 to $350, depending on the type of lock and level of security

Additional Services and Factors Affecting Price

Other factors that can affect the cost of locksmith services in Dallas include:

Additional labor or materials required for a specific job

High-security locks or advanced locking systems

The distance the locksmith must travel to reach your location

Discounts or promotions offered by the locksmith

Remember to always ask for a quote before hiring a locksmith to avoid any surprises.

How to Find a Trustworthy Locksmith in Dallas

To ensure that you’re hiring a reliable and professional locksmith, follow these tips:

Check online reviews and ratings to gauge the reputation of the locksmith. Verify that the locksmith is licensed, bonded, and insured. Ask for a written estimate before agreeing to any work. Consider reaching out to friends, family, or neighbors for recommendations. Check the Facebook page of Mobile Locksmith for updates, promotions, and customer testimonials.

Choose Mobile Locksmith for Your Lock and Security Needs

Mobile Locksmith, a well-known locksmith service provider in Dallas, is highly recommended by satisfied customers for their prompt response, excellent workmanship, and competitive pricing. With a team of licensed and experienced locksmiths, Mobile Locksmith offers a wide range of services, including lockout assistance, lock rekeying, installation, and replacement.

Their dedication to customer satisfaction and commitment to staying up-to-date with the latest security technologies make them the go-to choice for all your lock and security needs in Dallas, TX. For more information or to request a quote, visit their website or call them today.

Mobile Locksmith

411 W Commerce St. Dallas, TX 75208

(972) 330-3650

mobilelocksmithmasters.com