Regional Track Stars Shine, 5 Claim Gold

By Terry Carter,

Numerous standouts rose to the occasion in Humble this weekend at the Region III-6A Track/Field Championships.

Among the champions are:

Katy freshman Elizabeth Brooks, who won the girls’ 800 meters in 2:14.31. She also advanced to state in the 400 meters.

Seven Lakes sophomore Janey Campbell, who captured gold in the 6A girls’ discus (145-00). Campbell placed second in the shot put after a 43-08.75 effort. Teammate Stephanie Williams (39-10.50) finished fifth in shot.

Seven Lakes senior Chinese Uzoh, who the girls’ high jump (5-8)

Seven Lakes sophomore pole vaulter Robert Austin (16-00) in the boys’ event

Taylor senior Addison Schroeder also won in the girls’ pole vault (11-09)

Additional top performers advancing to state among the top eight finishers included: