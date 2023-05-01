Regional Track Stars Shine, 5 Claim Gold

By Terry Carter,
Numerous standouts rose to the occasion in Humble this weekend at the Region III-6A Track/Field Championships.
Among the champions are:
- Katy freshman Elizabeth Brooks, who won the girls’ 800 meters in 2:14.31. She also advanced to state in the 400 meters.
- Seven Lakes sophomore Janey Campbell, who captured gold in the 6A girls’ discus (145-00). Campbell placed second in the shot put after a 43-08.75 effort. Teammate Stephanie Williams (39-10.50) finished fifth in shot.
- Seven Lakes senior Chinese Uzoh, who the girls’ high jump (5-8)
- Seven Lakes sophomore pole vaulter Robert Austin (16-00) in the boys’ event
- Taylor senior Addison Schroeder also won in the girls’ pole vault (11-09)
Additional top performers advancing to state among the top eight finishers included:
- In the girls’ 3,200 meters, Katy’s Maddy Hunter (11:23.76) finished fifth, Tompkins freshman standout Rowan Sacks (11:27.29) was sixth and Jordan senior sensation Ximena Lopez set a personal best of 11:31.56 for seventh place.
- In the 4×100 relay, Mayde Creek advanced (42.28) after finishing fifth.
- In the boys; 110 hurdles, Tompkins junior Jayden Keys (14.39) took third, and Morton Ranch’s Justus Hadnot (14.72) was sixth. Keys also placed third in the 300 hurdles in 38.01 while Warrior teammate James Ledbetter (38,71) finished fifth.
- In the girls’ 100 hurdles, Katy sophomore Lord Jackson-Bray (12.07) finished third.
- In the boys’ 100 meters, Cinco Ranch’s Kevin Bello (10.84) placed sixth. Bello also advanced to state in the 200 (21.88), taking third while Katy’s Micah Koening (22.05) placed sixth.
- In the girls’ 4×200 relay, Jordan took fourth win 1:39.45.
- Tompkins advanced in the boys’ 4×200 relay in 1:27.19.
- In the girls’ 400, Jordan’s Tiyan Ogbeide (55.83) earned sixth place.
- Mayde Creek sophomore Elijah Ferguson (47.66) won silver in the boys’ 400 meters and will challenge for a state medal in Austin.
- In the boys’ triple jump, Katy’s Damacio Hooks (48-00) placed third.
- In the boys’ discus, Paetow standout athlete David Hicks Jr. (186-11) finished third. In the shot put, Hicks (57-05) finished tied for third with Morton Ranch’s Ekuma Emmanuel, who threw a personal best. Tompkins Pedro Da Silva finished sixth (56-01) in the shot.