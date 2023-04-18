Harris County Precinct 4 Commissioner Lesley Briones breaks ground on Westfield Pines and Village Drainage Improvement Project  

$6.1 million project to improve flood resilience in community heavily impacted by Hurricane Harvey

Harris County Commissioner Lesley Briones’ office was joined by elected officials and community partners in a groundbreaking ceremony Monday, April 17 that marked the next step in improving street drainage and mitigating flood risks for the Westfield Pines and Village communities. During Hurricane Harvey, 33 single-family residences flooded in the subdivisions.

The $6.1 million Recovery and Resiliency Division (RRD) project is a collaborative effort between Harris County and Northwest Harris County MUD 12. Northwest Harris County MUD 12 contribution of $3 million was critical to moving this project forward.

Construction is scheduled to begin May 2023 and includes upsizing the storm sewer system, reconstructing driveways and street sections, adjusting waterlines, sanitary sewer lines, and constructing a detention pond.

“This project reflects our vision for the future of Precinct 4 and its residents,” Commissioner Lesley Briones said. “The reality in Harris County is the next big storm is a matter of when, not if. We must continue to urgently push forward with flood mitigation work across the region.”

CALL FOR PARTNERSHIP PROJECTS

Harris County Precinct 4 also announced a Call for Partnership Projects to partner with local organizations on infrastructure improvements.

Funding applications will be considered for projects between $350,000 and $20 million. The deadline to submit the application is June 16. The guidelines, detailed instructions, scoring criteria and eligibility can be found at hcp4.net/infrastructure/projects .

“Through innovative partnerships with groups like Northwest Harris County MUD 12, we’re able to maximize each federal dollar we receive,” Commissioner Briones said. “I feel a deep sense of urgency to build a more resilient Precinct 4, and local partnerships will ensure a collective rapid response toward achieving this goal.”

Attendees at the groundbreaking ceremony included Representatives of Harris County Precinct 4 Commissioner Lesley Briones, Dr. Tina Petersen, Executive Director of the Harris County Flood Control District, Dr. Milton Rahman, Director of Harris County Engineering, Board members of Northwest Harris County MUD No. 12, and Karina Gonzales District Director for H.D. 157 Representative Rosenthal’s Office.