Katy ISD Bond Committee to Determine Future of Bond Package Needs

The final of four Katy ISD Community Bond Advisory Committee (CBAC) meetings is set to take place tomorrow. At the gathering, committee members will decide the future of a bond package, which could include new schools, renovations, campus component replacements, technology, and safety and security projects among other items.

At last week’s meetings, the CBAC took a preliminary mock vote to identify the projects that have the most and least support among the group. Additional information was also requested as part of the decision-making process. Tomorrow participants will hear more about proposed projects concerning:

  • Campus Expansions and Additions
  • Miller Career & Technology Center (MCTC) Auto Training Lab Addition
  • Land Purchasing Needs and Future Schools
  • Repair Needs at the District’s 42-year-old Rhodes Stadium

Media partners are invited to observe the CBAC meetings and group discussions.

The committee will have the option of presenting a recommendation to the Board of Trustees at the May 2023 Board Meeting in consideration of a November 2023 bond referendum.

What:             Media Observation of CBAC Meeting #4

When:            Tuesday, April 18, 2023

5:30 p.m.

Where:           Katy ISD Education Support Complex

6301 South Stadium Lane

Katy, TX  77494