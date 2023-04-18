Broadway Star Michael James Scott To Host The 2023 Tommy Tune Awards!

Broadway star Michael James Scott is going to be making some very special wishes come true when he hosts the 2023 Tommy Tune Awards at Theatre Under The Stars on May 4, 2023.

Currently starring on Broadway as the “Genie” in Disney’s Aladdin, Scott has played the role in many places around the globe including London, the North American Tour and originating the role in the Australian Production for which he won the prestigious Helpmann Award for Best Featured Actor in a Musical.

Audiences can expect Scott to work a little song and dance magic of his own throughout the evening in addition to hosting the awards show.

“We’re really excited to have Michael James Scott join us for this evening,” said Jacob Shideler, TUTS Interim Director of Education. “The students are going to be thrilled to share the stage with him on an evening that’s so important to them.”

In addition to his role in Aladdin, Scott is also known for originating the role of the “Minstrel” on Broadway in Something Rotten ​and originating “Dr. Gotswana” (aka The Maggots Guy) in the Tony-winning phenomenon ​The Book of Mormon. ​Other Broadway credits include​ Mamma Mia​,​ Tarzan​, A​ll Shook Up​,​ The Pirate Queen​,​ Elf​, and​ Hair​.

On the West End, he was the associate choreographer and performed in the Broadway revival transfer of ​Hair​. Off-Broadway, co-starring in ​Here’s to the Public o​pposite Donna McKechnie, and was also part of the concert cast of ​Jerry Springer: The Opera ​at ​Carnegie Hall.​ He was the standby for the legendary Ben Vereen in the Int. tour of ​Fosse,​ taking over the role in Paris, France at the Théâtre du Châtelet. Outside NYC, original Las Vegas Co. of ​Jersey Boys​ and in Shrek the Musical​ as the “Donkey” at the famous St. Louis Muny.

The Tommy Tune Awards offers an opportunity for students and educators to share their creative accomplishments while instilling in young people the value of engaging in the performing arts as a lifelong pursuit.

Every year, Houston area High Schools produce a full-length musical in order to compete in 17 categories. Throughout the 2022-2023 school year, the adjudicating mentors evaluated each participating school’s show, focusing on each element of the production. The adjudicating mentors are made up of a group of Houston-based theatre professionals who have backgrounds as performers, designers, directors, choreographers, and musicians; and who have years of experience working in arts education and administration.

The Tommy Tune Awards are named for Broadway legend, Houston native and Lamar High School alumnus Tommy Tune. A performer, director and choreographer with more than 50 years of stage experience, Tune received nine Tony Awards for his work in the following productions: Seesaw, My One and Only, A Day in Hollywood/A Night in the Ukraine, Nine, Grand Hotel and The Will Rogers Follies. He was also awarded the National Medal of Arts in 2003 by President Bush.

Jimmy Awards Ⓡ

Of the 28 Tommy Tune Award nominees for Outstanding Performance in a Leading Role, two will be selected via a rigorous audition process adjudicated by a panel of industry professionals ultimately winning an opportunity to represent Houston and TUTS at the Jimmy AwardsⓇ. The National High School Musical Theatre Awards® (the Jimmy Awards®) are a national celebration of outstanding student achievement, recognizing individual artistry in vocal, dance, and acting performance and elevating the importance of theatre arts education in schools. The Jimmy Awards are presented by The Broadway League Foundation.