Sen. Cruz Participates in NASA Artemis II Launch Crew Announcement

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), the Ranking Member of the Senate Commerce Committee, today participated in the National Aeronautics and Space Administration’s (NASA) Artemis II Crew Unveiling at Ellington Field JRB.

Sen. Cruz spoke at the crew unveiling, where NASA and the Canadian Space Agency (CSA) announced the four astronauts who will venture around the Moon.

Sen. Cruz said:

“It is an exciting moment to know that the four of you will be the first men and women to go to the moon in 50 years. That’s a big deal for America. That’s a big deal for Canada. That’s a big deal for the world.”

Watch his remarks here

