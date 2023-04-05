Sunday Evening Conversations on Creation Continue…

Christ the King Evangelical Lutheran Church in Houston invites you to a monthly environmental education web meeting series whose theme in 2023 is Interconnection.
Justice Interconnections: Climate, Race, Economy, Health, Migration & More
Sunday, April 30, 6 p.m. central, online
The climate crisis is very real. And we tend to oversimplify it. In dealing with the climate crisis in a just manner, it is imperative that we consider the many aspects of climate justice – racial justice, economic justice, health care justice, climate migration justice, and so much more. Join retired United Methodist pastor, the Rev. Mel Caraway, as he leads us in an exploration of how all these divergent factors interconnect and make solving the climate crisis more complex. Time for interactive Q&A with the speaker will be provided. Please register for this talk on www.eventbrite.com at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/justice-interconnections-climate-race-economy-health-migration-more-tickets-601770520827. Contact Lisa Brenskelle at gcs.lrc@gmail.com with any questions.