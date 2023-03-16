TPWD Seeks Public Input for the 2024 Land and Water Plan

AUSTIN – The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) is seeking public input to help inform future management directions of the agency. TPWD’s mission is to manage and conserve the natural and cultural resources of Texas and to provide hunting, fishing and outdoor recreation opportunities for the use and enjoyment of present and future generations. Public input can be made through Friday, April 14, by completing a Texas A&M University online survey.

“In fulfilling our mission, TPWD is committed to delivering effective natural resources stewardship and outdoor recreation programs that exemplify the highest standards of quality, service and professionalism,” said David Yoskowitz Ph.D., Executive Director of TPWD. “As the agency looks ahead to the next 10 years and plans our work, public input is critically important to ensuring our programs continue to meet the needs of the state and all Texans.”

Survey responses will help inform an update of the Land and Water Resources Conservation and Recreation Plan (Land and Water Plan). The 2024 Land and Water Plan is expected to identify specific strategies and science-based actions to be undertaken by TPWD over the next 10 years. It will serve to guide and evaluate the effectiveness of TPWD in delivering its mission.

The Land and Water Plan was originally developed in 2002 and updated in 2005, 2010, 2013 and 2015. In 2021, the 87th Texas Legislature adopted recommendations from the Texas Sunset Advisory Commission that led to changes in the statutory requirements for the Land & Water Plan (Texas Parks & Wildlife Code, § 11.101–106).

An update of the Land and Water Plan that conforms to these new requirements is scheduled to be completed by 2024. Moving forward, the Land and Water Plan will serve to guide and evaluate the effectiveness of TPWD in conserving the natural and cultural resources of Texas, evaluated on 5-year intervals, and will be updated every 10 years in conjunction with the update of the Land & Water Statewide Inventory.

To support the 2024 update of the Land and Water Plan, TPWD is partnering with Texas A&M University-College Station to update the Land and Water Statewide Inventory and administer public input surveys.

Input received through this online survey will provide feedback for the 2024 update and be presented to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission for review at their August meeting.

The 2024 Land and Water Plan draft will also be shared publicly for review and feedback at that time. A final version that incorporates additional guidance from the Commission and public feedback will be presented to the Commission for final approval at the November meeting.