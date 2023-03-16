Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston presents 2023 Great Futures Dinner honoring the Houston Texans Foundation, with Cal and Hannah McNair as co-chairs

Event is on Wednesday, Apr. 12 at Hilton Americas

WHAT: Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston (BGCGH) presents the 2023 Great Futures Dinner at the Hilton Americas in downtown Houston on Wednesday, Apr. 12. The event will celebrate the Houston Texans Foundation for its long-time partnership with and support of Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston, with Texans executives Cal and Hannah McNair serving as co-chairs.

The Great Futures Dinner is the premier annual fundraiser of Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston and showcases how youth are positively impacted by its Clubs and how caring staff and mentors help them overcome difficult odds. All proceeds benefit BGCGH programs which help keep Club members on track for success and bright futures.

WHO: The event features:

Emcee Marc Vandermeer, “Voice of the Texans”

Houston Texans Cheerleaders

TORO, Houston Texans Mascot

Deep Steel Thunder Drum Line

Houston Texans special guests

Leadership Panel

Special co-performance with Club members

WHEN: Wednesday, Apr. 12, 2023, 5:30 p.m. – 9 p.m.

WHERE: Hilton Americas-Houston, 1600 Lamar St., Houston, TX 77010

COST: Individual tickets are $500; table sponsorships start at $5,000 for a Bronze Level Sponsor, up to $50,000 for a Diamond Level Sponsor. Please visit our website at https://www.bgcgh.org/Events/Great-Futures-Dinner to purchase tickets or to become a sponsor.

ATTIRE: Business attire is requested.

MORE: Houston Texans Partnership: Through funding programs and events that encourage academic success, health living and good character, the partnership with the Houston Texans has impacted the lives of countless youth – especially teens. In 2016, the Houston Texans Teen Club was established with a gift of $750,000. The Club is safe place teens can call their own that supports a positive plan for their futures. Since 2008, the Houston Texans Foundation has contributed nearly $2.5 million to BGCGH.

About Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston

Our mission is to inspire and enable all youth, especially those who need us most, to realize their full potential as productive, responsible and caring citizens. Our vision is to put success within reach for our Club members and keep them on track to graduate high school. We help them realize a positive plan for the future that includes good character, citizenship, workforce readiness and a healthy lifestyle. Each year, more than 50,000 youth ages 6 to 17 walk through our doors for our afterschool and summer programs. At our Clubs, youth are provided meals, strong role models, homework assistance, organized athletics, character development and access to the arts. Membership costs just $10 per schoolyear and $25 for the entire summer. We are a United Way funded partner. For more information, visit our website www.bgcgh.org. At Boys & Girls Clubs, we do whatever it takes to build great futures!

