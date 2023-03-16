Nam Holds Yoga And Mindfulness Classes For Children

HOUSTON, TX—Starting this Saturday, Northwest Assistance Ministries (NAM) will be holding children’s yoga and mindfulness classes.

The classes will start March 18th and continue every Saturday. There will be two classes taking place every Saturday. The first class will take place at 10:00am for ages 5-11yo and the second will take place at 11:00am for ages 12-15yo.

Amelia Molina will be teaching the classes. Molina has been trained in yoga and mindfulness for children with Little Flower Yoga at the Omega Institute in Rhinebeck, New York. Molina is currently in her 4th year as a Mindfulness and Movement instructor at a public elementary school here in Houston.

“Mindfulness and yoga help children and adolescents to develop mind-body awareness, emotional regulation, and skills to manage anxiety and stress,” said Candace Runaas, NAM’s Director of Behavioral Health. “For young people diagnosed with ADHD, it can help them to improve concentration as they learn to move slowly through poses and practice breathing techniques. NAM Behavioral Health is committed to providing a variety of ways to help children and their families to improve their mental health, and this class is an important addition to our program.”

Spaces are limited. To learn more or sign up, please email fsantillian@namonline.org or call 832-885-4593.

Northwest Assistance Ministries is a non-profit, community-based social service agency that strives to meet basic human needs through Neighbors Helping Neighbors. NAM provides assistance in areas such as food, shelter, health, education and domestic violence awareness and intervention. During its last fiscal year, NAM touched the lives of more than 136,000 people through its many programs and services.