Harris County Public Health Releases 2023-2027 Strategic Plan and 2022 Annual Report

Publications Highlight the Department’s Past Achievements, Future Plans and

New Mission, Vision and ValuesHOUSTON – Highlighting its past achievements and ramping up future efforts to ensure a healthier, safer and more vibrant community, Harris County Public Health (HCPH) announces the release of its 2023-2027 strategic plan and 2022 annual report.

Both documents are available on Harris County Public Health’s Mission, Vision and Values web page at www.hcphtx.org/Mission. HCPH Executive Director Barbie L. Robinson shared the published reports during the Harris County Commissioners Court meeting today.

“The purpose of our strategic plan is to inform the community about our strategic priorities in the next five years in our efforts to expand and improve our services to people throughout Harris County,” Robinson said. “Our annual report highlights new initiatives, ongoing efforts and noteworthy benchmarks we have achieved in the past year to serve all communities in Harris County. We anticipate that the new strategic plan and annual report will give our community partners, elected leaders, and residents a comprehensive overview of our current work and future plans to deliver quality programs and services to Harris County.”

MISSION, VISION AND VALUES

The strategic plan and annual report also highlight HCPH’s new mission, vision and values statements:

Mission

To protect health, prevent disease and injury, and promote health and well-being for everyone in Harris County by advancing equity, building partnerships, and establishing culturally responsive systems.

Vision

A Harris County in which all people can achieve their full potential for health and well-being.

Values

HCPH embraces a foundation of transformational work anchored by the department’s cornerstone values to improve the community’s health and well-being.

Leadership

We are advocates and strategists for the health of individuals and our communities.

Service and Excellence

We strive to create a culture of learning, innovation, and data-driven practices to guide our internal operations, improve performance, and build staff expertise.

Quality

We utilize state-of-the-art science, evidence-based best practices, and performance monitoring to maintain and improve program efficiency and efficacy.

Collaboration

We engage and work collaboratively with partners, communities, and staff to maximize our impact in Harris County.

Communication

We provide the community with up-to-date and science-based health information.

Inclusion and Belonging

We honor and embrace a diverse workforce. We create a culture in which employees feel valued, trusted, and comfortable being their authentic selves.

Accountability, Integrity, and Stewardship

We act with integrity and assure public trust through transparency and demonstrating continuous improvement.

Professionalism

We, as public servants, and team members, perform and model the highest levels of ethics, acumen, and responsiveness.

Compassion

We treat each other and those we serve with dignity, respect, kindness, and empathy.

2022 ANNUAL REPORT HIGHLIGHTS

HCPH’s 2022 annual report recaps key initiatives, programs, developments and benchmarks that the department has achieved over the past year to promote public health for residents.

Among the main highlights in 2022, HCPH:

Launched the Maternal and Infant Health Program , which aims to eliminate disparities and risks among birthing people and babies.

, which aims to eliminate disparities and risks among birthing people and babies. Created ACCESS Harris County, which integrates multiple services to vulnerable groups who face a variety of challenges through a holistic, coordinated care approach.

Began the pilot phase of its Community Violence Interruption Program (CVIP) at Cypress Station, Sunnyside, South Park, Greater OST and South Union to help end gun violence in those at-risk neighborhoods.

at Cypress Station, Sunnyside, South Park, Greater OST and South Union to help end gun violence in those at-risk neighborhoods. Expanded its lead reduction and neighborhood nuisance abatement programs with the support of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) federal grants awarded by the Commissioners Court in 2022. The department began work in 2022 to abate 1,100 neighborhood nuisance sites over the next four years.

with the support of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) federal grants awarded by the Commissioners Court in 2022. The department began work in 2022 to abate over the next four years. Investigated and reported 160,198 positive cases of disease among Harris County residents (excluding the City of Houston), and administered 20,727 COVID-19, flu, and mpox vaccines at 1,702 events.

For more details, the complete strategic plan and annual report can be accessed at www.HCPHTX.org/Mission and www.HCPHTX.org/StrategicPlan.