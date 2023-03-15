Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Collections Exhibit at The Heritage Society Celebrate Texas History Month with Three Exhibits for $5

Houston, March 14: From award-winning paintings to vintage bronco bull riding photos, this Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo™ (HLSR) collections exhibit complements Texas History Month. The cost to tour the exhibit is only $5 and is at The Heritage Society’s The Albert & Ethel Herzstein Museum Gallery, at 1100 Bagby Street until March 31.

The collection includes the following artifacts: a guitar signed by all of the 2019 entertainers; a Taylor Swift signed guitar and boots showcase; a Lil’ Rustlers Rodeo showcase; a The Top Hands Horse Show showcase; a Houston Fat Stock Show and Live Stock Exposition Souvenir Program, 1948; Swarovski embellished rodeo attire; and more.

“This is our first time partnering with HLSR to present this extraordinary exhibit that portrays the skills competitions, the arts, fashion, and entertainment for a fuller appreciation of Houston’s annual tradition,” The Heritage Society’s board president, Minnette Boesel said.

“The classic artifacts tell the story of the rodeo’s transformation from the 1931 Houston Fat Stock Show to the spectacle it is today,” The Heritage Society’s executive director, Alison Bell said. “It’s interesting to observe how three generations all know who Taylor Swift is and we especially highlight her showcase because March is also Women’s History Month.”

In addition, visitors can enjoy two additional Texas history exhibits – a portfolio of 14 stunning oil paintings by artist Lee Cable detailing the life and story of the famous cowboy and plainsman from the 1800s, Charles Goodnight and a permanent exhibit of the General Duncan Store with old-fashioned toys and a trunk show and tell.

Museum Gallery hours are 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Tuesday – Saturday. For tickets and/or inquiries about field trips, group tours, or museum gallery rentals for rodeo events, please see: https://www.heritagesociety.org/houston-livestock-show-rodeo-hlsr.

More about The Heritage Society: The Heritage Society is a non-profit organization founded in 1954 whose mission is to tell the stories of the diverse history of Houston and Texas through collections, exhibits, the arts, educational programs, film, video, and other content. A number of public-spirited Houstonians formed in order rescue the 1847 Kellum-Noble House from demolition. The Heritage Society has since saved an additional nine historic buildings, moved them from various locations to join the Kellum-Noble House in Sam Houston Park, and restored them to reflect their respective eras. These 10 buildings, along with the museum gallery, serve as historic reference points and exhibition spaces for more than 23,000 artifacts that document life in Houston from the early 1800s to the mid-1900s. For more information, please contact info@heritagesociety.org.

More about The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo™: HLSR promotes agriculture by hosting an annual, family-friendly experience that educates and entertains the public, supports Texas youth, showcases Western heritage and provides year-round educational support within the community. Since its beginning in 1932, the Rodeo has committed more than $575 million to Texas youth and education. The 2023 Rodeo is scheduled for Feb. 28 – March 19. For more information, visit rodeohouston.com.