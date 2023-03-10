Houston Symphony’s Broadway Goes to Hollywood takes the stage at Jones Hall for three performances on May 5, 6, and 7. From the golden age of MGM musicals to recent films like La La Land, Hollywood has a flair for making musical-theater magic on the silver screen. In this spectacular concert, audiences will experience beloved songs from over 80 years of Hollywood musicals—everything from classics of Rodgers and Hammerstein to the biggest hits of today. For tickets and more information, call 713.224.7575 or visit the Houston Symphony website.