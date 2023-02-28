Learn How To Research Your Family History At Library Program

Have you ever wondered where your ancestors came from? Are you curious about their military service or medical history? Learn the basics of beginning your genealogy research at a special introductory program, “Researching Your Family History,” on Thursday, March 9, from 11:00 am to 12:00 noon, in the Meeting Room at Fort Bend County Libraries’ Bob Lutts Fulshear/Simonton Branch Library, 8100 FM 359 South in Fulshear.

In this introductory class, beginning family-history researchers will learn how to start their research. Library staff will provide a basic introduction to many of the resources that are available to the beginning genealogical researcher. Items that will be introduced include print resources, materials that are available on microfilm, and basic online tools such as the Ancestry.com and Heritage Quest USA databases. Get tips on ways to search the databases, and learn how to fill out basic genealogical forms.

Anyone interested in more local-history or genealogy resources is encouraged to join the Family-History Research FBCL Facebook group page. Managed by the Genealogy & Local History department at George Memorial Library in Richmond, the group page is an interactive, online forum for sharing genealogy tips and resources, as well as local-history stories.