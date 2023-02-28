Katy ISD Parent and Volunteer Selected to Lead Bond Committee

The chairperson for Katy ISD’s Community Bond Advisory Committee (CBAC) was formally announced at tonight’s Board meeting. Alejandro Avendano will lead the 150-member CBAC as they assess budgets and campus capital needs, as well as through important decision-making processes leading to the development of a potential November 2023 schools bond.

Avendano is known for his active involvement in numerous organizations. While he has lived in Houston for almost 22 years, eight of those years have been in Katy. He is a father of two high school students currently enrolled in Katy ISD and has been married to Ana Avendano for 22 years. During any given week, you will find him volunteering in fundraising activities at his children’s schools or giving of his time through the Watch DOGS (Dads of Great Students) program. He is a professional engineer by trade, previously working for an Oil Service company and an International Oil Company (IOC) for over 21 years. He currently serves as Mergers and Acquisitions Deal Lead for a recognized IOC. Avendano possesses a wealth of knowledge in both commercial and financial projects.

“I am eager to work closely with the members of the Community Bond Advisory Committee. Just like other Katy ISD parents, I want to ensure every child receives the best education possible and that families understand clearly how the resources the district receives will provide the maximum value for their children. This includes access to high-quality teachers, needed resources, a safe and secure learning environment, among other items which will be a priority during our committee discussions,” said Alejandro Avendano, Katy ISD parent and Bond Committee Chairperson. “I’m honored to play a part in planning for Katy ISD’s future and I encourage community members to get involved and follow along with the bond development process,” added Avendano.