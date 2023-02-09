Tips To Reduce Packaging Waste in Your Company

A business has a lot of expenses, and a brand is continuously spending money to make the brand even big. Apart from the product itself, probably the biggest expense a company has to bear is the product packaging. Packaging is of great importance and has the potential to make or break a brand, and if you treat product packaging as nothing more than a product carrier, then you are missing out.

Product packaging has become a marketing tool for brands, and small brands are using this to their advantage to compete with the big boys in their respective spaces. When you are spending time and money on some part of your brand, even the slightest waste hurts big time. Product packaging generates the most waste if you don’t know what you are doing with the packaging.

Yes, Custom Packaging has uncountable advantages, but it also has some disadvantages, such as packaging waste. Our planet has been going through a rough patch for some time now, and product packaging played a crucial role in causing that. You don’t want to be one of those brands that create a ton of packaging waste because it doesn’t send the right impression, and customers won’t remember your brand in good spirits.

In this blog, we will tell you about the tips you can use to decrease your packaging waste so that both your pocket and the environment are protected. So, without any further ado, let’s get started with it.

Use Minimal Material

With the introduction of technology, the packaging industry has revolutionized and offers many types of packaging. The most efficient way of decreasing packaging waste is by using minimal packaging. Don’t use more than you must because more packaging means more waste. Choose the right-sized packaging for your product, and the most efficient way of doing that is by carefully measuring your product and asking your packaging manufacturer to build the packaging according to the dimensions of your product.

Big packaging means more cost to ship and more waste when it has fulfilled its duty. If you have multiple-sized products, then give the dimensions of all the different products to your manufacturer so that you don’t have useless packaging lying around.

Use Recyclable Material

The second tip on today’s list is using recyclable packaging material. The biggest way packaging waste is produced by having non-recyclable packaging. This type of packaging isn’t great when it comes to the decomposition part, and it takes years and years to decompose a single piece of packaging. This type of packaging takes the lives of millions of sea and land species because when no other place is found to place this huge amount of waste, it is then released into forests, seas, and rivers.

When you use recyclable packaging, you will prevent all this from happening because these materials can be recycled multiple times and can be decomposed quickly once they have been recycled enough times. These materials include cardboard, kraft paper, corrugated cardboard, and many more. If you don’t want to switch from plastic packaging, then don’t worry because recyclable plastic packaging can also be found in the packaging industry.

Protect Your Product

One thing that almost everyone avoids when it comes to packaging waste is returns. Returned packages produce a lot of packaging waste. When you use poor quality packaging, the chances of your product getting damaged are high because cheap material isn’t sturdy enough to keep the product safe on a longer or shorter journey.

This means that customers will send back the product, which not only creates packaging waste, but it also means that more harmful chemicals will be released when the package is transported back to you. If you try and cut corners, then you will have to pay a high price in the longer run. When your quality packaging, the products will remain safe, and there will hardly be any returns.

Buy Packaging in Bulk

You might be wondering how you can reduce packaging waste by buying in bulk. Well, when you order product packaging in less quantity, your Customized Packaging Boxes Manufacturer will have to transport raw materials again and again, which will generate more carbon footprint into the air, which will pollute the environment heavily.

On the other hand, when you order product packaging in bulk, your manufacturer won’t need to buy raw materials repeatedly. Also, try and ship the products in one big box so that you don’t have to ship products repeatedly. If your customer asks for quick delivery, you can charge them. Custom-printed boxes no minimum order should be a must for your packaging supplier because you might not always need packaging in bulk.

Train Your Staff

Finally, you need to train your staff if you want to stop generating packaging waste. Encourage your employees to innovate ways of reducing packaging waste and listen to their ideas when they come up to you with one.