New ideas for nights out in and around Katy in 2023

In 2020 and 2021, staying in became the new going out. Last year marked a shift back towards normality and now we are into 2023, we can officially say that going out is the new staying in! Here, we take a look at some of the latest venues that have opened in and around Katy over recent months where you can eat, drink and be merry.

Midway Bar-B-Que

First on our list, not so much a “hello” as a huge “welcome back” to one of Katy’s most popular venues. Midway has been central to Katy nightlife since the 1990s, but it all came to an abrupt halt when fire tore through the venue on Highway Blvd in February 2021. After operating temporarily out of a neighboring unit, Midway has recently reopened at its original site. It’s better than ever, with an exciting new menu, a third smoker in the smoke room and a huge new dessert case.

River Room Social Club

If you’re more interested in a full house than a full stomach, this awesome new poker club, which opened in December, will be right up your street. It is run by Haig Papaian, who spent the past decade in charge of Commerce Casino, one of the top poker venues in California. 60 poker tables mean something for everyone, whether you’re a novice or the next Daniel Negreanu, and there’s a bar and restaurant if you just want to relax. If you’re worried by the latest news stories about police raids at Texas casinos, Mr Papaian commented to local media that the poker room complies with all state and federal laws. That’s something we won’t dive into here. The truth is Texas poker laws are a mystery wrapped in an enigma, but you can click here to find out more about them.

Alternate Reality Escape Rooms

There are several escape rooms in and around Katy, but this one is extra special in terms of the variety of adventures on offer. Launched by a team of USMC Veterans, Photographers, Doctors, Professional Dancers, and Homeschooling Moms, it barely had time to get off the ground before being brought to a crashing halt by the events of 2020. It is testament to the management team’s dedication that unlike so many leisure businesses in the area, it survived those dark times and is now thriving. No clues, but one word of warning – when they tell you the Bunker 57 experience is a dark room, they are not kidding!

Vienna Lounge

Recently re-opened on Keegan’s Place, Vienna Lounge stays open till 6AM, making it the perfect after-hours chill out spot, however you might have chosen to spend the rest of your evening. The vibe is always relaxed, the music is varied and the hookah is, according to those in the know, the best in Houston. What more could anyone ask for in the small hours of Friday night / Saturday morning? We’ll see you there.