National Vet Girls RISE day on February 19th

National Vet Girls RISE Day is coming up on Feb. 19! With nearly 2 million women veterans in the U.S., the day celebrates the accomplishments & contributions of women post military service. If you are planning any stories highlighting local female veterans or Women’s History Month in March, I thought you might be interested in learning about Diana Cano, an Army veteran and Houston Community College student. More information about Diana below.

A Katy, Texas resident, Diana served in the Army for 14 years. She joined just four days after graduating high school and worked her way up from an Army cook to a surgical tech at Walter Reed Army Medical Center in Washington, D.C.

She is currently earning her associate’s degree from Houston Community College, having recently taken time off from her 15-year career as a surgical tech. She’s excited about focusing on school and learning this year and plans to apply to a Clinical Lab Science program this fall.

As an “older millennial,” Diana said that being a nontraditional student hasn’t always been easy, but she enjoys learning from her peers and their unique perspectives. “No one has it easy in school — even straight-A students struggle, and there are some strengths that I have that other students might not.”

A first generation student, she credits Warrior-Scholar Project (WSP) with her successful introduction to college life, saying it helped her address imposter syndrome and “took the fear of failure out of my system.”