Best Friends Animal Society Offers Seven Ways to Celebrate Valentine’s Day with Your Pet  

Whether coupled up or flying solo, this year there’s one furry Valentine sure not to break your heart – your pet! Show love to them by spending some extra quality time together this holiday with seven ways to celebrate from Best Friends Animal Society, a leading animal welfare organization dedicated to ending the killing of dogs and cats in America’s shelters by 2025:

Cozy cuddles: It's winter and sometimes there is nothing better than cuddling up with your cat or dog. Get situated with pillows, blankets, and your pet then unwind together while reading a book, watching a movie, taking a cat nap.

Have a game night : Pets who love toys can never have too many. Gift them a new plushie, chewing bone, or wand toy sure to warm their heart. Cats even love the festive red dot of a laser pointer and can utilize their prey instincts chasing it around the room for hours.

Learn a new skill : Young or old, pets are always capable of learning new tricks. Working together on a new command whether for behavior or fun is a great way to strengthen your bond—and pets will love getting extra treats for their hard work! There is even a way to teach your dog to say "I love you" withpush buttons.

Get outside : Weather permitting, indulge in some fresh air with a leisurely stroll or jog to get moving and help develop better communication skills between you and your pet. Walks are also a great training moment – sitting before crossing the street,loose leash walking, and politely greeting other animals you come across will make your Valentine the most eligible animal on the block.

Yoga class: Take inspiration from your pet's daily stretches with cat/dog yoga classes on YouTube – it's as simple laying out your mat, and doing some downward dog with your dog or cat/cow with you cat.

Picnic:Have a foodie on your hands? Take your leashed and harnessed travel-friendly dog or cat down to the local park, lake, or beach for a little fresh air and an alfresco meal with healthy treats for both of you – like this "Barcuterie Board" with healthy treats for humans and pets.

Still looking for the perfect match? If you don’t already have a pet, a day dedicated to love is a great time to adopt.?Across the country, shelters are struggling with higher intakes, while adoptions, fosters and transports are not keeping pace. This has led to a population imbalance, with more animals in shelters, causing increased strain on shelter staff and the current shelter crisis. With most U.S. shelters at or over capacity, pets are more at risk for being killed due to lack of space.

There are dogs and cats of all ages, sizes, and personalities just waiting for Cupid to connect them with the perfect adopter. To get started, visit bestfriends.org to find a shelter or rescue near you.

Best Friends Animal Society is a leading animal welfare organization working to end the killing of dogs and cats in America’s shelters by 2025. Founded in 1984, Best Friends is a pioneer in the no-kill movement and has helped reduce the number of animals killed in shelters from an estimated 17 million per year to around 355,000. Best Friends runs lifesaving programs across the country, as well as the nation’s largest no-kill animal sanctuary. Working collaboratively with a network of more than 4,000 animal welfare and shelter partners, and community members nationwide, Best Friends is working to Save Them All®. For more information, visit bestfriends.org.