Parkway Fellowship Church Celebrates 20 Years Serving and Supporting Fort Bend, West Harris, and Waller County

Parkway Fellowship Church is celebrating 20 years of serving and supporting Fort Bend, West Harris, and Waller County with a celebration for the entire community on Sunday, February 5th, at 9:00, 10:15, and 11:30 AM. The public is invited to join in this fun celebration. Each experience will feature free coffee, donuts, and birthday cake for attendees to enjoy, as well as other activities. There are also separate services uniquely designed for students and kids.

Parkway Fellowship first opened at Cinco Ranch High School in February of 2003. In 2010, they moved to their first permanent location on 66 acres at the corner of 1093 and 359 in Richmond. In 2014, Parkway opened its second location North of I-10 in Katy. The church has been listed in the top 100 fastest-growing churches in the nation for 5 of the last 13 years and in 2022, the average weekly attendance was in excess of 3,200 people.

Senior Pastor Mike McGown says, “We don’t celebrate what we’ve done, but what God has done. Thousands of people have been served and positively impacted since we began. I know there are thousands more we want to reach, right here in the surrounding Katy community.”

Over the last 2 decades, congregants have generously donated over $3 million to help people, causes, and organizations in the Katy area and around the world. Both locations partner with local charities like Family Hope, Katy Christian Ministries, and the Houston Food Bank to feed 550 families on a monthly basis through their “Second Saturday” food distribution event. Terry McGuire, Connections Pastor at the Katy location invites anyone who would like to participate in this event to come serve families experiencing food insecurity in our area. “Just show up on the second Saturday of each month and join in this great cause,” says McGuire.

More information about Parkway Fellowship and all of their upcoming events can be found on their website at ParkwayFellowship.com or on social media platforms @ParkwayFellowshipTX.