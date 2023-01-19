Teachers of Tomorrow Announces the Recipients of its New ‘Teacher Scholarship’

Teachers of Tomorrow, the nation’s largest alternative certification provider, announced the recipients of its New Teacher Scholarship today. The organization awarded 20 scholarships to the next generation of teachers in several states Teachers of Tomorrow operates in.

In the Greater Houston area, four aspiring teachers received the scholarship. With this scholarship, Teachers of Tomorrow covers the entire program fee to reduce the financial burden of changing careers. Below are quotes from the four winners:

YasminMoreno (Humble, Texas) “I now know more than ever that, as an educator, I can impact a child’s life by providing the power of education through childhood education.”

Shannon Chavez (Katy, Texas) “Our children today are the future leaders of tomorrow. I want to be a part of something greater than myself.”

DominiqueShaw (Houston, Texas) “Many believe that this generation is lost, but I believe these students need love, support and transparency.”

BradenBaikauskas (Kingwood, Texas) “In the uncertain world we live, children are faced with negative circumstances every day, however, teachers have a unique opportunity to become a positive role model and change lives.”

