The Women of AKA Spend MLK Day Helping DePelchin Serve Children, Families

The women of Alpha Kappa Alpha spent Martin Luther King, Jr. Day organizing toys, diapers, clothing and other donations for children and families who may need them in the coming months.

The Alpha Kappa Omega chapter volunteered helping to organize the DePelchin Children’s Center Donation Station. DePelchin provides a range of services to children and families in the Houston area and other parts of Texas, including foster care, adoption, counseling and parenting classes. The organization also sponsors events throughout the year to help ensure children in the foster care system have diapers, school supplies and gifts at the holidays. After a busy holiday season in which the organization collected gifts for more than 1,400 children in its care, the Donation Station was in need of sorting and organizing.

“We are beyond grateful that the members of Alpha Kappa Alpha were so generous with their time and energy,” said DePelchin CEO Jenifer Jarriel. “Their efforts will allow us to help more families in a timely way throughout the year. Organizing the Donation Station allows us to get essential items like clothes and diapers to the families who need them most. This event will provide a great launching pad into all the work ahead in 2023.”

Alpha Kappa Alpha is often hailed as “America’s premier Greek-letter organization for African American women.”