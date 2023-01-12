“Why Stay at Home When You Can Go”

By: Tom Behrens

In 2003, a 95-year-old Katy Senior inspired the moto used for the Fussell Center’s monthly “Senior Stuff” newsletter. The Senior Services Department believes that it’s important to seniors to stay busy and on-the-go because it helps keep them young at heart. The department strives to accomplish this through a variety of activities and programs.

For example, look at the opportunities for seniors:

Knitting and Crochet; Body Boogie Exercise; Jewelry Making and Bead Art; Duplicate Bridge; Ceramic Arts; and Afternoon Games at the Fussell House Senior Citizens Center. Beginner’s Line Dancing is available at the Woodsland Park Community Center. All these programs are just one day’s opportunities to stay busy. Similar activities are available every day.

Participate in one of the senior monthly trips. On Sunday, January 8, interested seniors climbed on the bus and went to see “Pretty Woman: The Musical” at Broadway Across America. January 28, seniors, who feel lucky will board the bus and visit Naskila Casino in Livingston. On Tuesday, January 31, the month will close out with movies and lunch.

The department’s goal is to provide seniors with programs and activities that stimulate their hearts, minds, physical well-being and in turn, encourage them to maintain an independent and productive lifestyle.

Fussell Senior Citizen Center is located 5370 E 5th Street, Katy; Woodsland Park and Community Center is located at 443 Danover Road, Katy. For more information: 281-391-4837.