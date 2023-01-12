Important Dates For The City of Katy

By: Tom Behrens

If you have your calendar handy, mark these important dates for 2023:

Public hearing on reinstatement in accordance with Article IV, Section 7, of the Home Rule Charter

Texas MS 150, 2023 Bike Ride, Saturday and Sunday, April 29 – April 30, 2023

10 th Annual No Label 5K, Saturday, June 17m 2023

Katy's Street Soiree, Friday, March 3, 2023

A Night on the Town, Friday, May 19, 2023

Katy Freedom Celebration, Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Retro Rewind, Saturday, September 9, 2023

Katy Rice Festival, October 13, 2023 through Sunday, October 15, 2023

Christmas Tree Lighting, Thursday, December 7, 2023

Home Rule: The City Council met on January 10 to consider setting the date for the public hearing on reinstatement in accordance with Article IV, Section 7, of the Home Rule Charter, as requested by Rachael Crivelli.

Home Rule is granted by state constitution or state statute and allocates some autonomy to a local government if the local government accepts certain conditions. Home Rule implies that each level of government has a separate realm of authority.

The purpose of Home Rule is to allow for local solutions to local issues and problems. A municipality with home rule status can exercise any power and perform any function unless it is specifically prohibited from doing so by state law.

Texas is one of 46 states that has adopted Home Rule. A city may adopt Home Rule once their population exceeds 5,000 and the voters adopt a city charter. Cities with populations of 5,000 or less, are governed by general law only.

Motion was made by Councilmember Mendez, seconded by Councilmember Harris for a public meeting to be held Monday, January 21, 2019, 6:30 p.m., at Katy City Hall, 901, Avenue C, Katy. on reinstatement in accordance with Article IV, Section 7, of the Home Rule Charter. Mayor Chuck Brawner, Mayor Pro Tem, Durran Dowdle, and Councilmembers Frank O. Carroll, III, Janet Corte, Chris Harris, Jimmy Mendez voted Aye, and the motion carried.

Other city officials present were Paula Alexander, City Attorney Representative and Melissa A. Bunch, City Secretary.