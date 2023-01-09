National Charity League Katy Chapter Class of 2023 Senior Recognition

The National Charity League (NCL) Katy Chapter Class of 2023 hosted its Senior Recognition event at the Marriott Sugarland on Saturday, January 8, 2023. The event took place in the Grand Ballroom, with the Recognition presentation followed by dinner and dancing.

Back Row (L to R): Maggie Lombardi, Jillian Hubbard, Rebecca Mullaly, Addison Schroeder, Jamie Morin, Mallory St. Denis, Hailey Burgess, Olivia Upshaw, Gretchen Hansz, Nicole Wibner, Olivia Steed, Reagan Witten

Front Row (L to R): Kendall Reese, Hanna Huntoon, Jenna Bernstein, Addysen McAlee, Amber Gibson, Brinley Altman, Autumn Tran, Catherine Weatherwax, Shelby Ray