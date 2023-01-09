Self-Care Practices for a Better Mental Health

Practicing self-care is essential for your mental health. Learn how you can incorporate the best self-care practices in your life.

Photo by Jill Wellington

The COVID-19 pandemic has shown us the deep connection of self-care and mental health. Whether you are a working parent or a caregiver, we can only thrive when we take the time to take time to care for ourselves.

In most cases, fixing burnout is not always a sustainable option. Implementing proactive self-care practices can help boost your personal well-being, especially your mental health. As a result, it also helps improve your social relationships, work performance, and physical health.

Self-care is not selfish. In fact, it is an important part of every person’s mental health. When done properly, self-care offers plentiful benefits. People who practice self-care often live happy and healthy lives.

Get enough sleep

Getting a restful sleep every night should be in your self-care routine. Establishing a healthy sleep habit not only enhances your quality of sleep but also reduces stress and improves your mood.

Avoid caffeine and sugar before retiring to bed

Create a quiet, relaxing bedroom space

Put away electronics to free your room from distractions

2. Practice gratitude

Having a bad day? Think about something to be thankful for. Practicing gratitude involves acknowledging all the things you have in your life—it could be the house you live in, a good-paying job, a loving and supportive family, etc. This positive emotion has proven health benefits for your mental and physical well-being.

Being in the present in each moment is a great way to practice gratitude. Acknowledge the people, things, and moments that bring joy to your life. You can also keep a gratitude journal and write about things you are grateful for that day. Practicing this habit stimulates feelings of warmth and kindness for yourself and the people surrounding you.

3. Engage in physical exercise

Photo by Andrea Piacquadio

Exercise offers amazing health benefits to both your physical and mental well-being. It lowers stress levels and anxiety, improves cognitive function, and boosts your mood.

If running outside for miles is not your cup of tea, engage in other physical activities that will get you moving. It can be exploring and trying a new activity, such as an at-home workout. You can also sign up for a dancing class or a recreational sports team.

4. Pamper yourself

Self-care is also about setting time to pamper yourself, such as booking a pedi n nails in a relaxing Oakville spa. In most cases, when you are at your busiest, it is the time when you need self-care the most.

To enjoy some “ME” time, do not let other obligations interfere. A well-deserved self-care time should also mean time for pampering yourself with well-deserved beauty treatments, such as lip fillers in a Toronto beauty centre. Self-care should be a reminder to prioritize your overall health and well-being.

5.Eat healthily

Did you know that the food you eat has a significant impact on your mental health? Unhealthy eating habits not only put you at risk of physical health conditions but also mental health problems, such as depression and anxiety.

On the other hand, establishing a healthy eating habit helps you be focused, energized, and calmer. Incorporate fresh, healthy fruits and vegetables, low-fat dairy, whole grains, and lean protein to provide your body and mind with all essential nutrients. Practicing mindful eating helps you make healthier food choices.

6. Surround yourself with the people you love

Various studies show that individuals with strong family or social connections tend to live healthier lives than those who lack a support system. Make plans with the people dear to you, such as booking a professional for family portrait photography, or travelling out of town. Spending quality time can be as simple as hosting an outdoor barbeque party for them.