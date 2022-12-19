Go Solar during the Cold Season to Reap the Maximum Benefits

What comes to your mind when you think of rooftop solar panels? Most people imagine a sunny, warm day in a summer month. Then, did you know that the winter months are the ideal time to set up new rooftop solar panels or photovoltaic (PV) systems? According to an article published in CNBC, PV technology transforms the sun’s energy into electricity that is used in rooftop solar, power vehicles, heat water, and power an aircraft.

The myth that the hot summer days are the perfect time to go solar comes from the idea that as the sun is hot and shines brightly, summer is the best time to install solar panels. People think the summer months will ensure more solar performance and cut back on monthly energy bills. Then, are you aware that PV system installation during winter will save more of your money and time?

Quick installation

Solar firms are available more during the cold months because of fewer installation requests. That’s why homeowners don’t like waiting for several months to get the PV system installation process to commence. Then, consider the benefits of installing rooftop solar in winter. If you choose the summer months for solar setup, you will find your name at the bottom of a long list of customers waiting for a solar technician, installer, and designer to visit your home. However, during winter when the weather is cold, it’s more probable that one installer or technician will be available to visit your property to install solar panels quickly compared to the summer months. The waiting period in summer is too long and so delayed installation is too common.

Availability is more

The demand for renewable energy from the sun is more in summer. With higher demand, the hotter months are also the busiest time to schedule an installer visit, discussion, and then PV system installation. You can verify this fact from EcoGen America of San Antonio. For their location info, click:

In winter, not many homeowners go solar and so installer availability is more for consultation and installation. You can schedule a home visit easily during the cold months. Though professional solar installers are available all through the year, winter months do provide more scope to install PV systems and work according to customers’ schedules.

With the summer months near, your bill amount dip

By the time solar panels are installed during the winter months, the summer months come closer, raising the temperatures as well as electricity bills. Air conditioning during summer in places like Texas is a necessity and so, homeowners often crank up their HVAC systems leading to inflated power bills. Then, you need not worry because you have got solar installed in winter and so, you can reap the benefits of lower energy bills right away with the onset of summer.

Conclusion

Now that you have read about the perks of installing solar panels in winter, think about it. Fast installation, easy technician availability, and lower energy bills with the start of summer are the key benefits.