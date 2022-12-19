Does 5-Alpha-Hydroxy-Laxogenin Really Build Muscles Faster Than SARMs ?

I want to tackle the topic of using Laxogenin as a bodybuilding supplement from several angles in this article. Especially, explaining exactly what 5-Alpha-Hydroxy-Laxogenin really is.

I really want to go into the details about the benefits you can get using this supplement, but also explain to you exactly what sort of results are realistic, because as you may have already seen, understanding the reality of the results you can obtain is often tough.

Digging down through the hype, I’ll explain my experiences using Laxogenin to get bodybuilding benefits, and explain if there is a downside to using it.

Plus, I’ll tell you exactly where to find Laxogenin for sale that high-quality and safe to use.

What Is Laxogenin?

Before I discuss with you whether Laxogenin supplements can deliver the massive gains that are claimed, I want to explain to you exactly what it is.

It’s claimed that Laxogenin is a completely natural “plant steroid”, that safe and natural, and acts in the same way as anabolic steroids.

That’s unfortunately completely untrue.

Laxogenin is an extract from a plant that grows in Southeast Asia called Smilax Sieboldii. Also known as a steroidal sapogenin, it’s part of a class of natural plant steroid called brassinosteroids.

These are a class of polyhydroxylated steroidal phytohormones found in plants that have similar structures to steroid hormones in mammals. And they do the same job, promoting growth within the plant.

However, despite that classification, it’s a bit of a red herring. These naturally occurring steroids are not androgenic, and there’s not a huge amount of evidence that they act in the same way as anything else we would think of as a steroid.

Laxogenin actually works by stimulating protein synthesis in the body, specifically in muscle tissue. Although it targets this, it also stimulates protein synthesis and other parts of the body as well.

Protein synthesis acceleration allows us to produce cells more rapidly, meaning that when we proliferate muscle cells, grow faster and stronger. So Laxogenin isn’t androgenic/anabolic, but there is some evidence that it stimulates protein synthesis, which is linked to faster muscle development.

The Difference Between Laxogenin And 5-Alpha-Hydroxy-Laxogenin

Before I continue this review, I want to explain that there is a huge difference between Laxogenin and 5-Alpha-Hydroxy-Laxogenin. It’s a big difference that needs explaining, because a lot of people obviously assume it’s the same thing, including me you are when I first started researching this stuff.

Laxogenin is the natural plant extract, the actual plant steroid. It was first found in the 1970s, and made its way into a bodybuilding supplement in the early 80s that was quickly lost in the passage of time (if you’re interested, it was called “hot stuff”).

That bodybuilding supplement, and some studies on animals, alongside anecdotal evidence, showed that Laxogenin doesn’t actually have much impact on muscle development, strength, endurance, or anything else. The bottom line is that the effects it has on muscle tissue are insignificant.

So all those bodybuilding supplements out there now that claim they are completely natural steroid alternative, claiming they are stuffed full of natural Laxogenin are telling lies, because it doesn’t really build muscle tissue.

But wait, what are you talking about? Are you saying that this stuff doesn’t work?

I’m telling you that the natural steroid plant extract called Laxogenin doesn’t work very well. But that’s not what 5-Alpha-Hydroxy-Laxogenin is.

That’s actually a synthetic derivative of the original natural plant steroid. That’s right, it’s manufactured in the lab to mimic the structure closely. Thing is, unbeknownst the people who synthesized it, it does actually work better than the natural plant extract.

So although supplements out there are claiming that they have a natural plant steroid in them, they actually don’t. What they contain is a synthetic derivative. However, the great news is that that synthetic derivative does seem to deliver positive impacts.

Purely by chance it seems, we have a bodybuilding supplement that works, being marketed as containing something it doesn’t, but deriving benefits anyway.

Laxogenin Benefits: What’s Realistic?

Hope you have now cleared up a bit of the confusion around Laxogenin and its synthetic derivative.

So what sort of Laxogenin benefits are realistic, bearing in mind that during the rest of this guide I’m referring to the synthetic version 5-Alpha-Hydroxy-Laxogenin?

Based on anecdotal evidence, my own experiences, and scientific studies in mice and rats, these are the benefits you can expect:

Stronger and more rapid muscle development

Overall improved protein synthesis

Enhanced androgen receptor responses

Reduce blood sugar levels

Higher levels of physical and mental energy

Faster recovery times

One other important point I want to make here is around the main human stress hormone called cortisol.

In a couple of studies on mice and rats, hydroxy Laxogenin was found to lower levels of cortisol. Basically, it seems to inhibit the production of it somehow.

That’s not anecdotal, both studies recorded that as a fact, which is very important.

Now here’s the thing. Cortisol levels that are high in the body are associated with lower levels of muscle development, and general strength.

Basically, the happier you are, the more positive you are, the more your body and mind responds. So by lowering levels of the stress hormone cortisol, Laxogenin attacks problems around a lack of muscle development and energy from two different angles (cortisol and protein synthesis).

My Experience Using Laxogenin Supplements

I want to know talk to you about the experience I had using Laxogenin supplementation.

I’ve done this a couple of times, but the last time was with a pure 5-Alpha-Hydroxy-Laxogenin product I bought online (I’ll talk you through where to buy it at the end).

It was a sublingual dropper bottle product. You simply drip it under your tongue, and let it absorb rapidly into your bloodstream, then swallow and drink some water.

Taking around 100 mg per day, I did this for 12 weeks.

The previous 12 weeks I’d been working out naturally. I made sure I focused on my nutrition, my cardio, and I upped my game down the gym. I wanted to get a peak natural baseline from those 12 weeks.

The 12 weeks I did the Laxogenin supplement, I compared before and after photos weekly, and measured things in other ways as well.

I’m telling you, that this stuff actually works. It’s not great, you’re not going to pile on pounds of lean meat like you do with SARMs.

If you’re looking for something that elevates your natural bodybuilding results by around 10-15%, completely safely, then Laxogenin is definitely something that you should be taking a look at.

The protein synthesis for me definitely worked. I worked hard to be happy, to try and keep the cortisol levels even lower. Good diet, good exercise, working hard at the gym, for me, my recovery times and muscle growth was definitely more significant than natural, pointing to a positive impact on protein synthesis.

Laxogenin Dosage & Cycle Length

Laxogenin dosage is a bit of a contentious topic because no studies in humans of ever been completed.

So everything I’m talking about here is based on my own experiences, and reading anecdotally online as well to establish a good dosage range.

Some people talk about dosing as low as 50 mg per day. Others at around 100 mg, and some people as high as 200 mg per day.

Another supplement I’ve used in the past had a two capsule per day dose, totaling 200 mg. It worked really well, but it was tiresome taking huge horse pills every day.

So when I decided to dose with this product, I went for 100 mg per day, taken first thing in the morning on an empty stomach. Let it drip under the tongue, soaking sublingually, then a small glass of water to chug any remaining traces down.

In terms of cycle length, I made my Laxogenin cycle 12 weeks long, followed by a six-week break.

In essence, because it’s not androgenic, and doesn’t appear to have any significant side effects, you could just use it all the time. But I like to give my body a break, and then work out naturally to ensure that everything is in place, especially if I’ve just done SARMs, or I’m looking to then do SARMs straight after.

So the recommendation from me is 100 mg per day, dosed for 12 weeks, with at least a six-week break before you go again, or even stack it with another natural supplement, or even SARMs.

Laxogenin Side Effects & Warnings

Laxogenin side effects don’t really appear to be dose dependent. That’s something I’ve learned after doing 200 mg per day, and then 100 mg per day.

In fact, I’d say that the main side effect of a large dose is that the positive effects plateau somewhere between 100 mg and 200 mg per day. So and incrementally larger dose stops giving you incrementally larger returns, and has a side effect of just costing more money.

That’s why I settled on 100 mg per day for my second experiment, and my hunch was right, because I felt that the gains were just as good on 100 mg per day as they were on 200 mg per day.

As far as actual negative side effects go, I’ll be honest, I didn’t experience any. But that doesn’t mean there aren’t any.

Anecdotally online, I’ve seen guys (and females) talking about feeling sick. But that sort of nausea often happens with a lot of supplementation, especially in the first couple of weeks. So if you can cope with a bit of nausea and an upset stomach, then you are good to go.

Other than that, I’ve seen nothing online, or in any of the studies I’ve read, to suggest anything in this natural plant steroid synthetic derivative (analogue) has been linked to long-term health problems at all.

All I would say is the first time you try it, that first cycle, stick to using Laxogenin on its own. That way you’ll know if you’ve had any problems, and you’ll know it’s related to that supplement.

If you’re fine after your first cycle, I see no problem with stacking it with other natural bodybuilding steroids, legal steroid alternatives of different types, or even using it with SARMs.

In fact, because it’s not androgenic, you could use Laxogenin between SARMs cycles alongside your PCT supplement to continue getting gains.

How To Find Laxogenin For Sale

The problem with Laxogenin is that it’s unregulated, untested, and everything about it is anecdotal. So I hope that you’ve found what I’ve written here helpful, because unfortunately the only way to truly find out if it can work for you, is to evaluate information, then buy it and try it.

Be careful buying any supplements online because too many places are untrustworthy. The biggest problems is you’ll find that the supplement is actually stuffed full of other chemicals. One study found for example that 60% of SARMs for sale on the open market didn’t contain only the stated SARM.

So you’re looking for a retailer who publishes purity reports. Not only that, but those purity reports are from an independent third-party lab. You can check them out, and verify for yourself.

Science.bio are the only place I truly 100% trust. I do buy from other online stores, but these guys are my number one “go to”.

For every product you get batch purity report, showing you the purity and content of what you are buying. Every product is batch coded as well.

On top of that, pricing is excellent. A 750 mg bottle, dosed at 25 mg/mL, costs $29.99. Now that isn’t cheap, it’s going to cost you $30 per week guys.

However, if it’s going to help you to get your body to where you want, that’s not a huge outlay, just $120 per month.

So give it a go is my advice. Just one cycle of 12 weeks will tell you if hydroxy Laxogenin can work for you, and if it does, you can then stack it with other supplements, or even SARMs, to enhance your progress.