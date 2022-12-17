Northwest Assistance Ministries Is Giving Holiday Blessings

On Friday, December 16 and Saturday, December 17, 2022, Northwest Assistance Ministries (NAM) is spreading holiday cheer by distributing supplies to prepare entire holiday meals to 400 pre-registered local families, and providing gifts for nearly 5,000 children.

Throughout the past few months, NAM has been collecting donations of new, unwrapped toys in the range of approximately $25 per gift for ages 0-12.

Generous toy donations have come from the individuals in the community and local businesses, including ExxonMobil, Hewlett Packard, the Conservatory at Champion Forest, Spring ISD, ABC Home & Commercial Services. And of course, NAM couldn’t meet its goal of spreading holiday cheer without the help of the many loyal congregations filling approximately 1,500 toy bags, amounting to 4,500 toys.

“We’re trying to do more with less, and it’s been really hard, especially during the holidays,” said Brian Carr, NAM’s Chief Advancement Officer. “But with the help of the community we’ve managed to reach our goal.”

The families will be receiving their food and gifts at NAM, located at 15555 Kuykendahl Rd, Houston, TX 77090.

This is the second of two distributions in NAM’s annual Holiday Blessings campaign – the first took place in November, providing registered families with the ingredients for Thanksgiving dinner.

These are pre-registered events, and all recipients are clients of NAM. Registration opened in September for eligible applicants and closed after only a few hours once NAM reached its capacity for the number of families it could serve.

Northwest Assistance Ministries is a non-profit, community-based social service agency that strives to meet basic human needs through Neighbors Helping Neighbors. NAM provides assistance in areas such as food, shelter, health, education and domestic violence awareness and intervention. During its last fiscal year, NAM touched the lives of more than 122,000 people through its many programs and services. To learn more, visit www.namonline.org.