New Online Portal Available for Oyster Mariculture Permit Application

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) began accepting applications by mail for oyster mariculture permits to grow and harvest oysters commercially in public waters. Now, these applications can be submitted and tracked electronically through the online TPWD permitting portal .

New functionality within the permitting portal allows applicants to submit all documents and answer application questions online. Applicants will have the option to make payments online or by mail. Once their application is submitted, permittees will be able to track the application’s progress and see their permit history. This is the third permit to become available through the new online system, and TPWD plans to add more in the coming years.

TPWD has updated its oyster mariculture webpage to help guide people through the application process.

With natural oyster reefs along the Gulf coast struggling from weather events, flooding and overharvest, oyster mariculture has been gaining more and more traction for people looking to enter the oyster fishery in a new and different way. Mariculture includes the use of off-bottom cages to grow oysters, which has been gaining popularity throughout the United States and Gulf Coast region.

With the passage of HB 1300 by the Texas Legislature in 2019 and subsequent rule adoption by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission, the first cultivated oyster mariculture website went live in August 2020.

Texas currently has three fully permitted oyster mariculture Grow-Out operations open for business and two fully permitted oyster mariculture Nursery-Hatchery operations open. Several more Grow-Out sites are in the stages of the permitting process. Facility locations and status can be seen on this web-map .