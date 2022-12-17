Art Colony Association Announces Bayou City Art Festival Memorial Park Featured Artist: Dewey James 

Friday-Sunday, March 24-26, 2023

The Art Colony Association, Inc. (ACA) has announced the Bayou City Art Festival Memorial Park 2023 featured artist is Dewey James, a mixed media artist from Minneapolis, Minnesota that provides a whimsical look combining colorful images of nature, cityscapes, and amusements.

Dewey along with 280 artists from around the country, representing 19 different disciplines will showcase their art at the Bayou City Art Festival Memorial Park on March 24-26, 2023.

James said: “Images weave our past, forever intersecting lives and places. They are an unfolding tapestry ever present in my work. Whimsical yet structured, blending sentimental and cultural themes with elements of nature. Bold applications of color and graphic balance woven with pattern and dimension. My pieces tell stories that are rich in color, vintage in thought, and contemporary at heart.”

James has been awarded national awards including numerous Best in Shows, Best in Categories, Featured Artist awards and various awards of excellence and innovation. She lives, works and plays in northern Minnesota with her husband and fellow artist Steve Stratman. Together they run the Cuyuna Art Collective. For more information on James, visit: https://deweyjamesstudio.com/ .

In 2023, Bayou City Art Festival will bring diverse artists to Bayou City Art Festivals while supporting local organizations and promoting the impact that art has on the Houston community. As the nation’s premier spring outdoor art festival in the U.S., Bayou City Art Festival will provide guests with the opportunity to meet artists, view original works, and purchase one-of-a-kind art, prints, jewelry, sculptures, functional art and more.

The three-day festival features two entertainment stages, a food truck park, a craft beer and wine garden, additional live entertainment and beverage stations throughout the festival, an Active Imagination Zone, a VIP Hospitality Lounge and much more. An exhibition of student artwork composed of the top 30 finalists from the Middle School Art Competition will also be featured.