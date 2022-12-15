Types of Contract Breach & How Do We Identify a Breach in Contract?

The contract is the bedrock of any real estate transaction. It is a promise between two parties, including obligations to each other, and it can be referred to as a legally binding agreement. There are different types of contract breaches in real estate. A breach occurs when a promise made within the confines of a deal fails to be duly achieved by one or more of the contractual parties within a given period of time. This post will discuss the different forms of Contract Breach and how you can identify them.

What are the Types of Contract Breaches?

A breach of contract is a failure to fulfill obligations under an agreement. There can be many breaches like a breach of warranty, breach of condition, and fundamental breach. However, the basic four types of violations are:

Minor Breach

It is a minor violation of an agreement that doesn’t affect the contract’s validity. For example, if you sign a contract and agree to pay your landlord $500 rent, but you only pay him $400 on the agreed-upon date, this would be considered a minor breach.

Material Breach

A material breach happens when one party fails to perform their commitments under a contract because of any reason whatsoever. For example, if you sign a contract promising to pay someone $500 for their work on your house in exchange for their labor and materials but then don’t pay them at all after they’ve completed their work, this would be considered a material breach.

Actual Breach

An actual breach occurs when there has been some wrongdoing on one side of an agreement. However, it still needs to be made clear what kind of wrongdoing has happened or who will have to compensate for the damages caused. For example, if you agreed with your client that they would pay you $500 per week for managing their property on their behalf. But instead, they paid only half of that amount or less than what they promised while signing the contract.

Anticipatory Breach

The anticipatory breach is a legal term that refers to a party’s breach of contract where the party anticipates that the other party will not be able to perform its obligations under the contract. This breach is often seen in cases where one or both parties cannot fulfill their contractual obligations. The reason can be an unforeseen event, such as a natural disaster, war, or bankruptcy.

The most common example of anticipatory breach is when one contracting party has already begun work on fulfilling their contractual obligation. Still, they don’t know for sure if they can complete it.

How Do I Identify if there has been a breach of contract?

The process of identifying a breach in real estate contracts is relatively straightforward. The method of the agreement is as follows:

The purchaser agrees to purchase the property.

The seller agrees to sell the property.

The purchaser signs an agreement outlining the terms and conditions of the sale. It has all the information, including price, closing date/time, and other factors that affect the property’s value.

So, a breach of contract occurs when a party fails to perform an obligation outlined in a written agreement. For example, if you sign a lease for your home and the landlord fails to maintain the property. In this case, you could have a breach of contract claim. Many factors contribute to a breach of contract, including the type of real estate involved and the circumstances surrounding its sale.

Final Words

What can you do if you have been affected by the breach of contract? This article’s primary goal is to guide you in identifying the violations in the agreement. Consult an expert to protect your rights. Check with your attorney to know what actions you can take.